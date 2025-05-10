"We will lose frontline cities". Zelenskyy rejected the idea of ​​a buffer zone on both sides during a ceasefire

The idea of creating a 15-km buffer zone on both sides of the front line in Ukraine could be dangerous. In particular, it could lead to the loss of control over cities.
- Zelenskyy opposes the notion of a 15-km buffer zone on both sides of the front line, warning about potential loss of control over crucial cities like Kherson and Pokrovsk.
- There are concerns regarding the practicality and effectiveness of establishing a demilitarized zone, with Zelenskyy pointing out the challenges and risks involved, especially concerning modern artillery capabilities.
We will lose Kherson and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy rejected the idea of a buffer zone
The president stated this at a press conference after the meeting of the "Coalition of the Resolute".
According to Zelenskyy, he heard the question of a demilitarized zone and the disengagement of troops "from different people, from different intelligence services". However, he noted that no one had officially proposed this to Ukraine.
Like sappers: everyone is looking for some opportunities, what other experiment to conduct with us.
At the same time, he noted that this idea is not very alive.
According to the president, many difficulties arise in this issue. He mentioned that missiles were also fired at Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, and therefore it follows that 15 km deep into the Belarusian border, according to the corresponding logic, a DMZ should also be created.
He added that the situation is similar, in particular, with Pokrovsk and other front-line cities.
The illusion that there will be no ceasefire violations — there are no illusions, they will be. But this is a very important step. If after that we agree on a buffer zone and move 15 kilometers, then cities such as Kherson, Kharkiv and Sumy, everyone will have peace, but the war will continue for them. Because artillery will reach them. Therefore, it is premature to talk about this. The idea (of disengagement of troops, — ed.) is not alive today.
Let us recall that the other day, the US President's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, voiced the idea of a demilitarized zone, which would be controlled by Ukraine and Russia.
