"We will wait for feedback." Zelensky made a proposal to the US

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that during the G7 summit, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Andriy Yermak handed over to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant a package of necessary weapons that Ukraine is ready to purchase from the United States.

Ukraine wants to buy weapons from the US

According to the head of state, a meeting between Minister Svyridenko and Secretary Bessent took place in Canada, during which Andriy Yermak was also present.

They discussed the mineral deal, our next steps, etc. And he and Andriy also handed over to Bessent exactly the package of weapons that we need. We will wait for feedback, — said Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with journalists on June 21. Share

According to the Ukrainian leader, this is a large sum, which also includes Patriot air defense systems.

As I said, we are ready to find the money for this whole package. This is one of the topics for discussion with President Trump. I think we need to talk about sanctions as well. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

A week ago, the head of state officially confirmed that there is a package of weapons that Ukraine would like to purchase from the United States.