"We will wait for feedback." Zelensky made a proposal to the US

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that during the G7 summit, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Andriy Yermak handed over to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant a package of necessary weapons that Ukraine is ready to purchase from the United States.
Points of attention
- Sanctions and other diplomatic topics are also on the agenda regarding the potential weapons purchase and dialogue between Ukraine and the US.
- Ukraine is actively engaging in discussions with American manufacturers to explore the possibility of acquiring certain weapons, highlighting the importance of the dialogue at the leadership level.
Ukraine wants to buy weapons from the US
According to the head of state, a meeting between Minister Svyridenko and Secretary Bessent took place in Canada, during which Andriy Yermak was also present.
According to the Ukrainian leader, this is a large sum, which also includes Patriot air defense systems.
A week ago, the head of state officially confirmed that there is a package of weapons that Ukraine would like to purchase from the United States.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, it can only be agreed upon at the level of leaders, but official Kyiv is conducting a dialogue with American manufacturers regarding the possibility of purchasing some weapons.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-