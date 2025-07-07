Week of terror. Zelenskyy releases shocking figures on Russian shelling of Ukraine

Over the past week of terror, Russia has attacked Ukraine, launching about 1,270 strike drones, 39 missiles, and nearly 1,000 guided aerial bombs.

Russia hit Ukraine with over 1,200 drones in a week

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On the night of July 7, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with strike drones. According to the head of state, in just one night, the Russian Federation launched 101 drones, most of them Russian-Iranian "Shaheeds".

An air alert was declared in many regions, and it continued in the morning due to a new wave of enemy drones.

Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa were the worst affected. In Kharkiv, drones hit residential high-rise buildings. 27 people were injured, including three children. The youngest girl was only three years old. Three of the injured were hospitalized. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that emergency and rescue operations are continuing in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. One person died in the attack in Odessa. The President expressed condolences to the deceased's family.

In total, there were about 1,270 drones, 39 missiles, and almost a thousand KABs last week. Share

The President emphasized that strengthening the air defense system remains a priority and expressed hope that the partners will fulfill all agreements reached on assistance.