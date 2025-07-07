Week of terror. Zelenskyy releases shocking figures on Russian shelling of Ukraine

Over the past week of terror, Russia has attacked Ukraine, launching about 1,270 strike drones, 39 missiles, and nearly 1,000 guided aerial bombs.
Points of attention
- Russia conducted a week-long assault on Ukraine, launching over 1,200 strike drones, 39 missiles, and almost 1,000 guided bombs, causing significant devastation in regions such as Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa.
- President Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system and ramp up the production of domestic drones and weapons to safeguard the country against potential threats.
Russia hit Ukraine with over 1,200 drones in a week
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
On the night of July 7, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with strike drones. According to the head of state, in just one night, the Russian Federation launched 101 drones, most of them Russian-Iranian "Shaheeds".
An air alert was declared in many regions, and it continued in the morning due to a new wave of enemy drones.
Zelenskyy noted that emergency and rescue operations are continuing in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. One person died in the attack in Odessa. The President expressed condolences to the deceased's family.
The President emphasized that strengthening the air defense system remains a priority and expressed hope that the partners will fulfill all agreements reached on assistance.
He also noted that Ukraine is already actively implementing plans to increase its own weapons production, in particular drones of all types, including interceptor drones. According to him, new contracts are being concluded as intensively as possible.
