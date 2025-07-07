Week of terror. Zelenskyy releases shocking figures on Russian shelling of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Week of terror. Zelenskyy releases shocking figures on Russian shelling of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Over the past week of terror, Russia has attacked Ukraine, launching about 1,270 strike drones, 39 missiles, and nearly 1,000 guided aerial bombs.

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted a week-long assault on Ukraine, launching over 1,200 strike drones, 39 missiles, and almost 1,000 guided bombs, causing significant devastation in regions such as Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa.
  • President Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system and ramp up the production of domestic drones and weapons to safeguard the country against potential threats.

Russia hit Ukraine with over 1,200 drones in a week

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On the night of July 7, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with strike drones. According to the head of state, in just one night, the Russian Federation launched 101 drones, most of them Russian-Iranian "Shaheeds".

An air alert was declared in many regions, and it continued in the morning due to a new wave of enemy drones.

Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa were the worst affected. In Kharkiv, drones hit residential high-rise buildings. 27 people were injured, including three children. The youngest girl was only three years old. Three of the injured were hospitalized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that emergency and rescue operations are continuing in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. One person died in the attack in Odessa. The President expressed condolences to the deceased's family.

In total, there were about 1,270 drones, 39 missiles, and almost a thousand KABs last week.

The President emphasized that strengthening the air defense system remains a priority and expressed hope that the partners will fulfill all agreements reached on assistance.

He also noted that Ukraine is already actively implementing plans to increase its own weapons production, in particular drones of all types, including interceptor drones. According to him, new contracts are being concluded as intensively as possible.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's night attack on Ukraine — how many drones did the air defense neutralize
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Patriot
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih — number of injured increases
State Emergency Service
Kryvyi Rih
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia directed drones at the TRC in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia — Ground Forces
Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
TRC

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?