Russia is stepping up attacks on Ukrainian cities and continues to gain access to Western technology for manufacturing drones.
Points of attention
- Russia is escalating attacks on Ukrainian cities and using drones with components manufactured in Western countries in 2025.
- Ukraine is taking steps to prevent Russia's access to Western technologies by imposing increased sanctions pressure and controlling product exports.
Russian shaheeds contain new Western elements
This was stated by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy of Ukraine, Vladyslav Vlasyuk, in a comment to journalists.
"Shaheeds" are used en masse for strikes, and V2U drones are additionally used in Kharkiv.
According to him, new drone samples feature fresh components from 2025, manufactured in Germany, Japan, Switzerland, the USA, Taiwan, and the UK.
In particular, a new element was recorded for the first time - the Transit Brd activation block. They also continue to record STMielectronics parts despite calls for the company to control its sales.
At the same time, there are results. New drone models practically do not contain components from the Netherlands, which is direct evidence of effective systematic work with partners.
According to Vlasyuk's estimates, this year long-range sanctions have already cost Russia at least $7 billion in losses.
Currently, experts are working on forming a list of critical equipment for oil refineries and oil pumping stations.
Our approach is simple - to block access to technologies used in war and, in parallel, reduce the resources at the expense of which this war is waged.
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