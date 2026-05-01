Western components of 2025 production contain Shaheds shot down over Ukraine

Russia is stepping up attacks on Ukrainian cities and continues to gain access to Western technology for manufacturing drones.

Russian shaheeds contain new Western elements

This was stated by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy of Ukraine, Vladyslav Vlasyuk, in a comment to journalists.

As Vlasyuk noted, in recent days Russia has not reduced the intensity of attacks on Ukrainian cities. Odesa, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, and Kharkiv have come under enemy attacks. Share

"Shaheeds" are used en masse for strikes, and V2U drones are additionally used in Kharkiv.

According to him, new drone samples feature fresh components from 2025, manufactured in Germany, Japan, Switzerland, the USA, Taiwan, and the UK.

In particular, a new element was recorded for the first time - the Transit Brd activation block. They also continue to record STMielectronics parts despite calls for the company to control its sales.

This means that Russia continues to gain access to Western technology despite restrictions. That is why sanctions pressure must be constantly increased and such supply channels closed. Share

At the same time, there are results. New drone models practically do not contain components from the Netherlands, which is direct evidence of effective systematic work with partners.

According to Vlasyuk's estimates, this year long-range sanctions have already cost Russia at least $7 billion in losses.

Currently, experts are working on forming a list of critical equipment for oil refineries and oil pumping stations.