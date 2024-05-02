Western countries to suffer greater losses if Russia wins in Ukraine, NATO chief says

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, during a visit to Kyiv and a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warned Western countries of the catastrophic consequences in the event of success by the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

Western countries will suffer more significant losses if Russia wins in Ukraine

NATO chief emphasised that Western countries will have to pay a much higher price in the event of the success of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine than the funds and resources that must be allocated to support Kyiv.

Stoltenberg recalled that ten days ago, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council was held, during which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Western partners to increase their support urgently.

The NATO chief assured that the partners heard the Ukrainian president's call, which can currently be seen from the statements, political decisions, and announcements regarding new security assistance packages.

More announcements will be made in the near future. But ads are not enough. We must see arms deliveries, Stoltenberg stressed.

He urged Western partners to maintain an honest position and realize that delays in aid to Ukraine could lead to disaster.

This war is not something theoretical. It lasts 24/7. And when we do not deliver as we should, then the Ukrainians pay the price, but so do we, all NATO allies, — the Alliance chief convinces.

He admitted that ensuring Ukraine's victory has a price and contains certain risks.

He admitted that ensuring Ukraine's victory has a price and contains certain risks.

But the biggest risk is if President Putin wins. And if Putin wins, then there will be the biggest price... Because then we will be talking about an extremely large amount of money that NATO allies will have to invest in our security. Therefore, supporting Ukraine is the best way to ensure our own security, Stoltenberg warned.

NATO convenes a military committee on Ukraine

The press service of the Alliance announced a meeting of the Military Committee on May 16.

One of the topics on the agenda will be the situation in Ukraine.

A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will also take place within the framework of the meeting.

The NATO Military Committee meeting will be chaired by its head, Admiral Rob Bauer.

In addition, the presence of other commanders of the troops of the member countries of the Alliance and the supreme commander of NATO forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, is planned there.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg should also attend the meeting and discuss the Alliance's key priorities and challenges.

It is worth noting that one of the parts of the meeting will be devoted to Ukraine.

At the first meeting, the commanders-in-chief will meet in the format of the Ukraine-NATO Council to discuss Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the situation on the ground, and further support for Ukraine from NATO and the member states of the Alliance, the press service of the Alliance says.