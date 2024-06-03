Western partners won't shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, military analyst says
Western partners won't shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, military analyst says

Source:  Espresso

According to military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, Western partners will most likely not dare to shoot down Russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine.

What prevents Western partners from closing the sky over Ukraine

As for the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles on the territory of Ukraine by our allies, I am not optimistic about this topic. I do not see the prospect of implementing such a scenario unless Ukraine joins NATO, Kovalenko stressed.

According to him, it will be technically challenging for NATO countries to find justification for shooting down Russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine, which is not yet a member of NATO.

The expert noted that a situation might arise when allies will shoot down Ukrainian air defence missiles if they try to neutralise Russian missiles.

As Kovalenko stated, synchronising the Ukrainian air defence system with allies to shoot down Russian missiles is a challenging technical task.

Why will it be technically challenging for partners to shoot down Russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine?

Technically, it is very difficult to organize the shooting down of Russian missiles by our allies over the territory of Ukraine. For example, in the direction of Lviv, the Russians launched an Kh-101 missile, and to intercept it, the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent a Buk air defence system. Our air defense system can intercept this missile, but it is also seen by Polish air defence systems. Therefore, coordination of actions, compatibility and synchronisation of systems is almost impossible. Such a situation may arise that a Polish anti-aircraft missile system will shoot down ours and a Russian missile will hit where it was headed. This is the main problem of the shooting down of Russian missiles by our allies, the analyst explains.

