What 4 factors will lead to Putin's downfall — a former US intelligence officer's prediction

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has at least four vulnerabilities that could lead to his defeat in the war against Ukraine and the general collapse of the aggressor country, according to former US military intelligence officer and security expert David H. Carstens.
Points of attention
- Putin's reliance on a narrow inner circle for support, including security services, oligarchs, and military commanders, poses a vulnerability if failures in the war persist.
- A prolonged war against Ukraine could ultimately lead to Putin's downfall, similar to how overextension led to the defeat of Hitler in his conquest of Europe.
What could destroy the Putin regime?
Reflecting on the vulnerabilities of the Russian dictator, Carstens drew attention to the fact that the Russian army will sooner or later exhaust itself and its capabilities.
As for Putin's third vulnerability, it concerns the dictator's entourage and his dependence on an extremely narrow inner circle of people:
Putin's fourth weakness is a war against Ukraine, which would destroy him.
