What can actually stop Putin — Zelensky's answer

To end the war in Ukraine, guarantees of stable peace are necessary. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it is possible to stop Russia only with the help of force.

What is needed to end the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, the war cannot end simply by signing documents.

A cease-fire without guarantees can turn into a new outbreak of aggression at any moment, as it has already happened due to Putin's actions. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President emphasized the need to ensure the reliability of peace, not allowing concessions on the occupied territories.

In order for Ukrainians not to suffer any more losses, it is necessary to guarantee peace without turning a blind eye to the occupation, — said Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

He also emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can be stopped only by the power of leaders who are able to become "leaders of peace."

We count on the support of America and the whole world to oppose Putin. The only thing he really fears is the unity of the world and the determination of America, the Ukrainian president.

According to him, Ukraine is conducting a dialogue with all partners specifically about peace, achieved thanks to decisive actions, concrete steps and guarantees.

Zelensky believes in the possibility of a quick end to the war

According to the head of state, he and his team will do everything possible to end the Russian terror as soon as possible.

…we have every opportunity to end this war next year. We can do it, but only together with Europe, together with the USA and, of course, together with Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, there is indeed a chance that this war can be ended by diplomatic means.