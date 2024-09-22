According to Anna Koryagina, an ecologist and assistant in the communications department of the "Ekodiya" NGO, the total damage to the environment in Ukraine as a result of the criminal war unleashed by Russia has already reached 32 billion dollars.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine has resulted in $32 billion worth of environmental damage, including the destruction of infrastructure and ecosystems.
- Significant emissions of greenhouse gases caused by the war have exacerbated climate change in Ukraine, leading to weather anomalies and increased environmental impact.
- Continuation of hostilities by Russian occupiers increases the negative impact on Ukraine's ecology, necessitating joint efforts from all countries to combat climate change.
- Attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine by the Russian army have led to uncontrolled releases of elegas, a potent greenhouse gas, further contributing to environmental degradation.
- To address the environmental consequences of the war and combat climate change effectively, global cooperation and coordinated action are essential to protect the planet's ecosystem and future generations.
What is known about the damage caused by the Russian occupiers to Ukraine's ecology
The publication notes that during more than two years of the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine, the additional amount of carbon dioxide emissions reached 175 million tons, which exceeds the annual emissions of such a country as the Netherlands.
What is known about other painful consequences of environmental impact due to the war unleashed by the Russian Federation
The authors of the material also note that due to the continuation of hostilities, fires and the destruction of ecosystems, the destruction of infrastructure and other direct and indirect consequences, the impact on Ukraine's ecology is increasing every day.
In addition, Koryagina noted that attacks by the Russian occupiers on energy facilities in Ukraine led to uncontrolled leaks of elegas, that is, a greenhouse gas that is more harmful than carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.
