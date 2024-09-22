According to Anna Koryagina, an ecologist and assistant in the communications department of the "Ekodiya" NGO, the total damage to the environment in Ukraine as a result of the criminal war unleashed by Russia has already reached 32 billion dollars.

What is known about the damage caused by the Russian occupiers to Ukraine's ecology

Russia's war in Ukraine also contributes to climate change by causing significant emissions of greenhouse gases. The total climate damage caused by the Russian Federation during two years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine is $32 billion. Such data derive from the updated report of the Initiative for Accounting for Greenhouse Gases of War, the preparation of which involved scientists, experts, and also representatives of Ecodia, Koryagina explains. Share

The publication notes that during more than two years of the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine, the additional amount of carbon dioxide emissions reached 175 million tons, which exceeds the annual emissions of such a country as the Netherlands.

Mariupol destroyed by the Russian army

What is known about other painful consequences of environmental impact due to the war unleashed by the Russian Federation

The authors of the material also note that due to the continuation of hostilities, fires and the destruction of ecosystems, the destruction of infrastructure and other direct and indirect consequences, the impact on Ukraine's ecology is increasing every day.

In addition, Koryagina noted that attacks by the Russian occupiers on energy facilities in Ukraine led to uncontrolled leaks of elegas, that is, a greenhouse gas that is more harmful than carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.