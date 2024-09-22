What environmental damage was caused by the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine ― the answer of an environmentalist
What environmental damage was caused by the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine ― the answer of an environmentalist

Consequences of the Russian war against Ukraine
Source:  Focus

According to Anna Koryagina, an ecologist and assistant in the communications department of the "Ekodiya" NGO, the total damage to the environment in Ukraine as a result of the criminal war unleashed by Russia has already reached 32 billion dollars.

  • The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine has resulted in $32 billion worth of environmental damage, including the destruction of infrastructure and ecosystems.
  • Significant emissions of greenhouse gases caused by the war have exacerbated climate change in Ukraine, leading to weather anomalies and increased environmental impact.
  • Continuation of hostilities by Russian occupiers increases the negative impact on Ukraine's ecology, necessitating joint efforts from all countries to combat climate change.
  • Attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine by the Russian army have led to uncontrolled releases of elegas, a potent greenhouse gas, further contributing to environmental degradation.
  • To address the environmental consequences of the war and combat climate change effectively, global cooperation and coordinated action are essential to protect the planet's ecosystem and future generations.

What is known about the damage caused by the Russian occupiers to Ukraine's ecology

Russia's war in Ukraine also contributes to climate change by causing significant emissions of greenhouse gases. The total climate damage caused by the Russian Federation during two years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine is $32 billion. Such data derive from the updated report of the Initiative for Accounting for Greenhouse Gases of War, the preparation of which involved scientists, experts, and also representatives of Ecodia, Koryagina explains.

The publication notes that during more than two years of the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine, the additional amount of carbon dioxide emissions reached 175 million tons, which exceeds the annual emissions of such a country as the Netherlands.

What is known about other painful consequences of environmental impact due to the war unleashed by the Russian Federation

The authors of the material also note that due to the continuation of hostilities, fires and the destruction of ecosystems, the destruction of infrastructure and other direct and indirect consequences, the impact on Ukraine's ecology is increasing every day.

In addition, Koryagina noted that attacks by the Russian occupiers on energy facilities in Ukraine led to uncontrolled leaks of elegas, that is, a greenhouse gas that is more harmful than carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.

War is only one source of greenhouse gas emissions, but tackling climate change requires joint action by all countries. All these weather anomalies are becoming more frequent every year, as the planet's climate is actively changing. If nothing is done, then over time such events will gain more and more power and scale, and humanity will become truly inundated, — emphasizes the ecologist.

