As of May 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to maintain a military presence in the Kursk region of Russia and carry out all assigned tasks. The main goal remains unchanged - to secure a buffer zone in the border areas with Russia to prevent a new enemy offensive in the Sumy and Kharkiv directions.

The General Staff reported on how the situation in Kurshchyna is developing.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that the Kursk operation has been going on for over nine months.

In addition, it is emphasized that its main tasks were successfully completed.

To counter the numerically superior enemy, the Defense Forces of Ukraine resort to asymmetric actions, active defense tactics, while taking into account the experience of previous operations. Given the circumstances, the assault units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue active operations in the border region of Kursk. It is not easy for them, but this struggle is of strategic importance." Share

What is also important to understand is that the Russian army continues assault operations to displace the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Kursk region and form "security zones" in the border areas of the Sumy region.

To achieve this goal, the enemy was forced to transfer reserves from other directions, in particular airborne troops and marines, which were to strengthen offensive operations in the Torets, Pokrovsk, and Orikhiv directions.

Losses of the Russian army during the Kursk operation: