As of May 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to maintain a military presence in the Kursk region of Russia and carry out all assigned tasks. The main goal remains unchanged - to secure a buffer zone in the border areas with Russia to prevent a new enemy offensive in the Sumy and Kharkiv directions.
Points of attention
- The Russian army continues assault operations to displace Ukrainian Armed Forces and form 'security zones' in the Sumy region, resulting in significant losses.
- The Kursk operation has been ongoing for over nine months, with the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully completing main tasks amidst strategic importance of the struggle.
The General Staff reported on how the situation in Kurshchyna is developing.
Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that the Kursk operation has been going on for over nine months.
In addition, it is emphasized that its main tasks were successfully completed.
What is also important to understand is that the Russian army continues assault operations to displace the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Kursk region and form "security zones" in the border areas of the Sumy region.
To achieve this goal, the enemy was forced to transfer reserves from other directions, in particular airborne troops and marines, which were to strengthen offensive operations in the Torets, Pokrovsk, and Orikhiv directions.
Losses of the Russian army during the Kursk operation:
199 tanks,
1045 armored combat vehicles,
636 artillery systems,
17 MLRS,
15 air defense systems,
1 plane,
3 helicopters,
1567 operational-tactical level UAVs,
2068 units of vehicles,
56 units of special equipment.
