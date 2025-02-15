What Russia must give up to end the war against Ukraine — Келлоg's answer

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, has outlined concessions that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must make to end the war. These concessions include territorial concessions and a reduction or cessation of future use of troops.
Points of attention
- Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy, suggests that Russia must make territorial concessions and reduce the use of troops to end the war against Ukraine.
- Kellogg highlights the dangers of Russia forming alliances with Iran, North Korea, and China and emphasizes the importance of avoiding such alliances.
- As part of a peace plan for Ukraine, Kellogg advocates for involving all parties in the resolution within 180 days to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Russia must make concessions to resolve the war against Ukraine
He said this during a discussion of a plan for peace in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference.
He also emphasized that now Russia has alliances with Iran, North Korea, and China, which were not there before, just a few years ago. And it is important that they do not form.
I think it's very important that these alliances don't form.
Let us remind you that today Keith Kellogg made a public commitment, in particular, to involve all parties in ending Russia's war against Ukraine within 180 days.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-