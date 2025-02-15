What Russia must give up to end the war against Ukraine — Келлоg's answer

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, has outlined concessions that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must make to end the war. These concessions include territorial concessions and a reduction or cessation of future use of troops.

Russia must make concessions to resolve the war against Ukraine

He said this during a discussion of a plan for peace in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference.

In my opinion, these should also include territorial concessions. And not only territorial ones, there could be a refusal to use armed forces in the future, and, possibly, a reduction in the number of personnel. Keith Kellogg Special Representative of the President for Ukraine and Russia

He also emphasized that now Russia has alliances with Iran, North Korea, and China, which were not there before, just a few years ago. And it is important that they do not form.

I think it's very important that these alliances don't form.

Let us remind you that today Keith Kellogg made a public commitment, in particular, to involve all parties in ending Russia's war against Ukraine within 180 days.