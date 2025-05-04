"What the hell is going on?" Orban has caused a new scandal
Category
Politics
Publication date

"What the hell is going on?" Orban has caused a new scandal

Orban expressed his claims to the German authorities
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has begun publicly interfering in German politics, lambasting the country's authorities over a recent official decision by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution to classify the Alternative for Germany party as far-right.

Points of attention

  • US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly accusing Germany of 'tyranny' adds another layer of complexity to the situation.
  • The ordeal underscores the delicate balance of political alliances and power dynamics within the European Union amidst growing tensions.

Orban expressed his claims to the German authorities

The Hungarian leader decided not to mince words to express his dissatisfaction with the German government's decision.

What the hell is going on in Germany? Orban fumed in a short post.

Against the backdrop of recent events, he decided to support AfD leader Alice Weidel, writing that she "can count" on Hungary's support.

Photo: screenshot

Weidel expressed her gratitude to Orban in X "for his words of support" and promised that "despite the obstacles, AfD will continue on its path for the good of our country."

What is important to understand is that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a pro-Russian political force, so the decision of the German authorities is quite logical.

For example, the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Lars Klingbeil, has warned that the future government, in which he will become Vice Chancellor, will consider banning the party.

However, this development does not suit the team of US President Donald Trump.

Thus, on May 3, US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly accused Germany of "tyranny."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Will destroy Hungary's economy". Orban continues to manipulate Ukraine's EU accession
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Very dangerous things." Zelensky warned about Orban's plans
Zelenskyy rebuked Orban and his team
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US publicly accused Germany of tyranny
A new conflict is brewing between the US and Germany

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?