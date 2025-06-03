What will happen to the harvest in Ukraine — a warning from the Minister of Agricultural Policy

Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval said that he and his team are considering pessimistic forecasts for Ukraine's grain harvest. There is a possibility that it will decrease by 10% this year, to about 51 million tons, compared to 56.7 million tons in 2024.

The Minister of Agricultural Policy announced his forecast

According to Vitaliy Koval, the worst forecast is a 10% decrease in grain yields and 5% in oilseeds.

The head of the ministry does not hide that Ukrainians need to be prepared for a difficult season.

An abnormally warm winter, at first there was no moisture, then prolonged rains delayed the sowing campaign in some regions for two weeks. Therefore, we expect a decrease in the harvest. This is definitely not a catastrophe, but, God willing, we will harvest everything. Vitaly Koval Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine

According to the latest estimates, Ukraine can harvest about 26 million tons of corn, 20-22 million tons of wheat, 4.5 million tons of barley, 1.5 million tons of other grains, 11.5 million tons of sunflower seeds, and 11 million tons of sugar beet.

In addition, it is noted that the total oilseed harvest is expected to be 20.16 million tons compared to 21.18 million tons in 2024, partly due to a decrease in the rapeseed harvest by 600,000 tons.

Vitaliy Koval did not disclose his export expectations for 2025-26, citing the uncertainty of the final harvest figures.