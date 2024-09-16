What you can't joke about with the military. An ex-participant of the "Laughter League" gave examples

A fighter of the 3rd Battalion "Freedom" of the Assault Brigade of NSU "Rubizh", a professional humorist and former participant of the "Laughter League" Vladyslav Pervukhin with the call sign "Pervak" believes that you can joke with military personnel about absolutely everything, but it is important to feel the interlocutor, the moment and the appropriateness joke
Points of attention
- The role of humor in war cannot be underestimated, but jokes should be uplifting, not offensive.
- Many soldiers remember the funny moments of their frontline life.
- "Pervak" shared a story about "GRUshnyk", which still amuses him and all his brothers.
How to successfully joke with the military
According to "Pervak", civilians should not joke with the military on difficult and touchy topics, if there is no awareness of what is being said. After all, a joke should be funny, not offensive.
The fighter emphasizes that humor is a stabilization of the body and psyche. Moreover, in stressful moments it even works as an antidote.
Despite the fact that war is blood, horror and death, many soldiers quite often remember the funny moments that happen on the front.
As "Pervak" notes, he has a story about "GRUshnyk" — that's how he and his brothers jokingly called the Ukrainian military man, who was very clever, had many useful skills, but sometimes behaved extremely suspiciously.
About the "biological weapon" case
The most interesting thing began when "GRUSHNYK" and another brother of "Pervak" were in positions, in a very unstable part of the front, and they were taking turns in the trench.
On the second or third day, he really wanted to go to the toilet.
According to "Pervak", they defended their position and told this funny story to their comrades.
More on the topic
