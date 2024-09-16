What you can't joke about with the military. An ex-participant of the "Laughter League" gave examples
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

What you can't joke about with the military. An ex-participant of the "Laughter League" gave examples

What you can't joke about with the military. An ex-participant of the "Laughter League" gave examples
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A fighter of the 3rd Battalion "Freedom" of the Assault Brigade of NSU "Rubizh", a professional humorist and former participant of the "Laughter League" Vladyslav Pervukhin with the call sign "Pervak" believes that you can joke with military personnel about absolutely everything, but it is important to feel the interlocutor, the moment and the appropriateness joke

Points of attention

  • The role of humor in war cannot be underestimated, but jokes should be uplifting, not offensive.
  • Many soldiers remember the funny moments of their frontline life.
  • "Pervak" shared a story about "GRUshnyk", which still amuses him and all his brothers.

How to successfully joke with the military

According to "Pervak", civilians should not joke with the military on difficult and touchy topics, if there is no awareness of what is being said. After all, a joke should be funny, not offensive.

The fighter emphasizes that humor is a stabilization of the body and psyche. Moreover, in stressful moments it even works as an antidote.

My husband and I can safely talk about one leg here, the other there, but only if it's fun and uplifting. And just come and say: "Legless!" — it's not fun or cool at all. You can't do that.

Vladyslav "Pervak" Pervukhin

Vladyslav "Pervak" Pervukhin

Fighter of the 3rd Battalion "Freedom" of the Offensive Brigade of NSU "Rubizh"

Despite the fact that war is blood, horror and death, many soldiers quite often remember the funny moments that happen on the front.

As "Pervak" notes, he has a story about "GRUshnyk" — that's how he and his brothers jokingly called the Ukrainian military man, who was very clever, had many useful skills, but sometimes behaved extremely suspiciously.

As if such a simple little man, little man, and then "bang" — and the whole store is on target. It's as if he walks in slippers, cuts himself a fat, and then runs first on the cross-country course. Such a simple man as possible, but some details emerge.

About the "biological weapon" case

The most interesting thing began when "GRUSHNYK" and another brother of "Pervak" were in positions, in a very unstable part of the front, and they were taking turns in the trench.

On the second or third day, he really wanted to go to the toilet.

"GRUSHNYK" leaves, opens the bag — and then the assault begins. This one stands, shoots back, shouts: "Brother, hurry up, we have an assault here!" He is like: "What-what-what?". Our brother continues to shoot. "Brother, come on! Come on! They (the Russians — ed.) are already close!” And there the distance is about 60 meters between the positions, and they are already moving, that is, the distance there has shortened even more. Here behind, he says, I hear: "Brother, bend down!" — and then the package simply flew towards the enemy with a "biological weapon".

Vladyslav "Pervak" Pervukhin

Vladyslav "Pervak" Pervukhin

Fighter of the 3rd Battalion "Freedom" of the Offensive Brigade of NSU "Rubizh"

According to "Pervak", they defended their position and told this funny story to their comrades.

However, the funny stories with the famous "GRUshnyk" did not end there. He was also remembered by "Pervak" with a motivational and rhetorical question: "Are we intelligence or corn?!", to which the soldier still cannot find an answer.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia may disintegrate into small states after defeat in war against Ukraine, DIU fighter says
Ratti "Viking" Burduli
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Had to take selfies 24/7. "Buffalo" about infantry excitement and humor in "Azov"
"Azov"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
He cut his nails and went crazy. A veteran of "Aidaru" on the attitude of civilians to veterans of the Armed Forces
Stanislav Dekhtyar

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?