What you can't joke about with the military. An ex-participant of the "Laughter League" gave examples

A fighter of the 3rd Battalion "Freedom" of the Assault Brigade of NSU "Rubizh", a professional humorist and former participant of the "Laughter League" Vladyslav Pervukhin with the call sign "Pervak" believes that you can joke with military personnel about absolutely everything, but it is important to feel the interlocutor, the moment and the appropriateness joke

How to successfully joke with the military

According to "Pervak", civilians should not joke with the military on difficult and touchy topics, if there is no awareness of what is being said. After all, a joke should be funny, not offensive.

The fighter emphasizes that humor is a stabilization of the body and psyche. Moreover, in stressful moments it even works as an antidote.

My husband and I can safely talk about one leg here, the other there, but only if it's fun and uplifting. And just come and say: "Legless!" — it's not fun or cool at all. You can't do that. Vladyslav "Pervak" Pervukhin Fighter of the 3rd Battalion "Freedom" of the Offensive Brigade of NSU "Rubizh"

Despite the fact that war is blood, horror and death, many soldiers quite often remember the funny moments that happen on the front.

As "Pervak" notes, he has a story about "GRUshnyk" — that's how he and his brothers jokingly called the Ukrainian military man, who was very clever, had many useful skills, but sometimes behaved extremely suspiciously.

As if such a simple little man, little man, and then "bang" — and the whole store is on target. It's as if he walks in slippers, cuts himself a fat, and then runs first on the cross-country course. Such a simple man as possible, but some details emerge. Share

About the "biological weapon" case

The most interesting thing began when "GRUSHNYK" and another brother of "Pervak" were in positions, in a very unstable part of the front, and they were taking turns in the trench.

On the second or third day, he really wanted to go to the toilet.

"GRUSHNYK" leaves, opens the bag — and then the assault begins. This one stands, shoots back, shouts: "Brother, hurry up, we have an assault here!" He is like: "What-what-what?". Our brother continues to shoot. "Brother, come on! Come on! They (the Russians — ed.) are already close!” And there the distance is about 60 meters between the positions, and they are already moving, that is, the distance there has shortened even more. Here behind, he says, I hear: "Brother, bend down!" — and then the package simply flew towards the enemy with a "biological weapon". Vladyslav "Pervak" Pervukhin Fighter of the 3rd Battalion "Freedom" of the Offensive Brigade of NSU "Rubizh"

According to "Pervak", they defended their position and told this funny story to their comrades.