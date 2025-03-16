What Zelensky is seeking during negotiations with Trump — insider data

As The Independent has learned, during negotiations on a possible peace agreement, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team outlined a number of "red lines" that must be taken into account by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Ukraine has already defined its “red lines”

According to media insiders among senior Ukrainian officials, Zelensky's team does not believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will agree to an adequate deal.

Moreover, official Kyiv is preparing for the possibility that the Kremlin may resort to another trick against this background.

Currently, the Ukrainian authorities have announced the following "red lines" in potential negotiations:

Refusal to transfer additional territories, despite Putin's desire to take back four Ukrainian regions partially occupied by Russia;

the return of thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russian invaders during the war;

the return of thousands of civilians illegally detained by Russia, who are not considered prisoners of war and therefore will not be included in the prisoner of war exchange.

providing Ukraine with international security guarantees in case Putin violates any ceasefire agreement.

Another insider emphasized that the fate of the territories occupied by Russia has not been decided.