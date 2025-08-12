What's happening at the front — a report from the General Staff
What's happening at the front — a report from the General Staff

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of August 12, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one drone control point, and two artillery pieces of the Russian Army.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported numerous airstrikes and attacks by Russian invaders, including the use of guided bombs and kamikaze drones.
  • The statistics presented highlight the scale of military operations and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 12, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 08/12/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,065,220 (+980) people,

  • tanks — 11,098 (+5) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,119 (+5) units,

  • artillery systems — 31,406 (+26) units,

  • MLRS — 1,464 (+2) units,

  • air defense systems — 1205 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 50,753 (+107) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 58,219 (+106) units,

  • special equipment — 3,937 (+1) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders carried out 74 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, including dropping 138 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,299 attacks, 105 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,980 kamikaze drones for attacks.

