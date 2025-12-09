What's happening in Vovchansk — the latest details

The Ukrainian Defense Forces still hold positions in the western, eastern, and partially southern areas of Vovchansk. Against this background, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to break through from the north and center, and are also constantly bringing in reinforcements from Russian territory, taking advantage of their proximity to the border.
Points of attention
- Journalists highlight the movement of enemy reserve forces and their constant transfer as a result of the short logistical arm to the Russian border, allowing for the continuous influx of new forces to replace those destroyed.
- The conflict in Vovchansk underscores the ongoing struggle between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with implications for control over the city and the region.
The fighting for Vovchansk continues
A statement on this occasion was made by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov.
According to the latter, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintain their control in the western, eastern, and partially southern areas of the city.
The Russian invaders are not giving up on their attempts to break through the north and center. Moreover, they are actively trying to bypass the city itself.
Journalists also asked him if he saw the movement of enemy reserve forces and where exactly they were being transferred.
According to him, in this case it is more about constant replenishment: due to the short logistical arm to the Russian border, the enemy can continuously bring in new forces from the territory of the Russian Federation to replace those that are being destroyed.
