What's happening in Vovchansk — the latest details

The Ukrainian Defense Forces still hold positions in the western, eastern, and partially southern areas of Vovchansk. Against this background, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to break through from the north and center, and are also constantly bringing in reinforcements from Russian territory, taking advantage of their proximity to the border.

The fighting for Vovchansk continues

A statement on this occasion was made by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov.

According to the latter, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintain their control in the western, eastern, and partially southern areas of the city.

The Russian invaders are not giving up on their attempts to break through the north and center. Moreover, they are actively trying to bypass the city itself.

Therefore, there is a zone of quite active fighting there. Additionally, the situation is complicated by the severe destruction of the city as a whole. Therefore, unfortunately, we are already talking not about who will own the city, but about who will own what is left of the city, — explained Viktor Tregubov.

Journalists also asked him if he saw the movement of enemy reserve forces and where exactly they were being transferred.