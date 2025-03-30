When presidential elections may be held in Ukraine — insider data

The Economist has learned from its sources in the Ukrainian government that elections in Ukraine could be held as early as the summer of 2025, and the current head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, is allegedly planning to run for a second term.
Points of attention
- Zelensky's team is gearing up for the campaign, aiming to engage voters while navigating challenges such as restoring voter lists in the midst of war.
- Insiders reveal that Zelensky's push for re-election includes strategizing for a full ceasefire before launching the electoral process, potentially by the end of April.
Zelensky is determined to become the president of Ukraine for the second time
According to media reports, the Ukrainian leader recently called a meeting to instruct his team to organize a vote after a full ceasefire.
Currently, US President Donald Trump's team is hoping that it can be implemented by the end of April.
The first step to launching the electoral process is the lifting of martial law.
According to other insiders, the campaign will last three months: that is how much time, as the election authorities informed the parliament, is needed to restore voter lists in the midst of war.
