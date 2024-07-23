When the Democrats will announce their candidate for the presidency of the United States is a known term

The Democratic Party will choose its candidate for the presidency of the United States by August 7 through online voting.

According to the publication, significantly more than 1,976 delegates pledged to support Harris in the first ballot.

This means that Harris has already crossed the threshold of necessary support.

CNN writes that such support is not mandatory, and since President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race, delegates are free to vote for the candidate of their choice.

CNN tallies votes based on public statements of support from delegates and state delegations, reports and conversations with delegates. Support from state delegations is counted as unanimous support for Harris, unless we receive other information, the publication said.

Delegates are expected to vote to confirm Harris as the presidential nominee by August 7, according to a plan unveiled by Democratic Party officials on Monday.

Harris raised a record $81 million in the first 24 hours after incumbent President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and announced his support for her Democratic nomination.

AR adds that the massive financial support also ensures that Harris and her allies can compete with Donald Trump, who has raised staggering sums in recent weeks as he battles to return to the White House after multiple lawsuits and an assassination attempt.

It also became known that the leaders of the Democratic Party in all 50 US states supported Vice President Kamala Harris as the new presidential candidate.

The leaders held a conference call after President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing his candidacy.

Following President Biden's announcement, our members immediately rallied to rally around a candidate who has a track record of winning tough elections and is a recognized leader on issues that matter to Americans: reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, climate protection, justice reform and recovery economy," said Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees.