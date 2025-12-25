Whitaker predicted the timing of signing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

It is entirely possible to resolve the war in Ukraine and achieve a lasting peace there within the next 90 days. The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to put pressure on both sides - Russia and Ukraine.

Whitaker named the time of signing the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

Whitaker said that at the current stage of negotiations, with the assistance of the White House, a peace agreement could be concluded "within the next 90 days."

At the same time, the ambassador admitted that although Ukraine is suffering from Russian attacks on energy, the Russians are suffering no less damage from Ukrainian strikes — they say, that is why the war must end.

President Trump, I think, is assuming that the killing has to stop. It's absurd. It's been going on for four years. Nobody is getting any strategic advantage. And the death and destruction just has to stop. Share

Whitaker added that Washington is determined to put pressure on both sides — Ukraine and Russia — in order to achieve its goal and establish peace, which Washington continues to work on.

“If it’s gonna get done, it’s gonna get done in the next 90 days.” U.S. Ambassador @MattWhitaker46 weighs in on Ukraine peace deal. pic.twitter.com/j70kJBE0jA — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) December 24, 2025

Meanwhile, it has become known that Russia will demand changes to the latest version of the US peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. In particular, the Kremlin wants more restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as a resolution of issues related to sanctions and its frozen assets.