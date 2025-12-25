Whitaker predicted the timing of signing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Whitaker predicted the timing of signing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

Whitaker
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

It is entirely possible to resolve the war in Ukraine and achieve a lasting peace there within the next 90 days. The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to put pressure on both sides - Russia and Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker believes that Ukraine and Russia will sign a peace agreement within three months.
  • in Washington are determined to put pressure on both sides in order to achieve their goal and establish peace.

Whitaker named the time of signing the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

Whitaker said that at the current stage of negotiations, with the assistance of the White House, a peace agreement could be concluded "within the next 90 days."

At the same time, the ambassador admitted that although Ukraine is suffering from Russian attacks on energy, the Russians are suffering no less damage from Ukrainian strikes — they say, that is why the war must end.

President Trump, I think, is assuming that the killing has to stop. It's absurd. It's been going on for four years. Nobody is getting any strategic advantage. And the death and destruction just has to stop.

Whitaker added that Washington is determined to put pressure on both sides — Ukraine and Russia — in order to achieve its goal and establish peace, which Washington continues to work on.

Meanwhile, it has become known that Russia will demand changes to the latest version of the US peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. In particular, the Kremlin wants more restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as a resolution of issues related to sanctions and its frozen assets.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He is very weak." US Ambassador Whitaker explained Putin's logic
Whitaker spoke about Putin and his intentions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's "peace plan". Vance revealed the results of the meeting between US and Russian representatives
Vance
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin cynically rejects Trump's 20-point "peace plan" — insiders
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?