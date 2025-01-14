Who could become Canada's new leader — insider insights
Who could become Canada's new leader — insider insights

Pro-Ukrainian politician Freeland could become Canada's leader
Source:  CBC

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland intends to soon announce her participation in the race for the position of leader of the Liberal Party, who would also become prime minister after Justin Trudeau's resignation.

Points of attention

  • Chrystia Freeland may replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister of Canada.
  • The politician's resignation came amid disagreements with the country's current leader.
  • Trudeau officially announced that he would resign after a new party leader is elected.

As anonymous sources tell CBC News, the politician plans to publicly announce her intention to run for leadership in her home party by January 20.

What is important to understand is that this is when the new US President Donald Trump will return to the White House.

Journalists are drawing attention to the fact that Chrystia Freeland, who is of Ukrainian origin, unexpectedly resigned on December 16.

She did not hide from the people of Canada that this decision was made due to disagreements with the current Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

According to Freeland, she and the country's leader have recently been unable to agree on how Canada can balance its spending.

Official Ottawa should prepare for tough policies from the new White House administration. As is known, Donald Trump is threatening Canada with high tariffs.

What is known about Trudeau's resignation?

On January 6, Justin Trudeau officially announced that he would resign as leader of the Liberal Party and as prime minister after the party chooses a replacement.

According to preliminary data, this should happen on March 9.

I intend to resign as party leader and Prime Minister after the party has elected its next leader through a credible, nationwide and competitive process.

In addition, the country's leader confirmed that he had asked the Governor General of Canada (the representative of the British monarch) Mary Simon to suspend the work of parliament until March 24.

According to him, she supported this proposal.

What is important to understand is that the suspension of work is an extremely important step in presenting the updated government program.

