Who could become the next US president — Rubio's prediction

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that US Vice President J.D. Vance is the favorite in the race for the Republican nomination in the 2028 presidential election.

Could Vance become the new US president?

As Politico reports, Marco Rubio shares his thoughts on this matter in private conversations.

Moreover, as it turned out, the head of the State Department is even ready to support Vance if he decides to run.

"Marco has made it clear that JD will run for the Republican nomination if he wants to. He will do everything in his power to support the vice president in this effort," one insider told reporters. Share

What is important to understand is that Rubio's private statements indicate that some Republicans are already preparing for a succession struggle after Donald Trump, even though the latter has not long ago returned to the White House.

The current US president has never hidden that he considers Vance and Rubio to be his two most likely successors.

Each of them assures that they are good friends and there is no rivalry between them.