The tariff war launched by US leader Donald Trump could lead to a full-scale war between the US and China, warned Andrew Latham, a Defense Priorities fellow and professor of international relations at Macalester College in St. Paul.
Points of attention
- Trade restrictions, export controls, and technology bans imposed by the US on China contribute to a growing sense of hostility between the two global powers, creating a precarious geopolitical landscape.
- While war is not deemed inevitable at present, the eroding economic interdependence and rational decision-making framework suggest a shift towards more volatile international relations, as highlighted by the expert.
The risk of war between the US and China is very real
As St. Paul's Andrew Latham noted, there have already been identical cases in human history.
For example, we can recall the situation in 1941, when the United States exerted powerful economic pressure on Japan, writes 19FortyFive .
Latham points out that the Biden and Trump teams have consistently increased pressure on China through trade restrictions, export controls, and technology bans.
What is important to understand is that this could really have dire consequences for the US and China.
