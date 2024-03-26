Who is Oleksandr Lytvynenko: a profile of new secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

On March 26, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Oleksiy Danilov as secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko as his successor. The editors of online.ua have collected the most essential information about the new NSDC secretary.
What is known about Oleksandr Litvinenko
Oleksandr Lytvynenko was born in Kyiv in 1972. He is now 51 years old, married, and has two children.
30 years ago, he graduated from the Institute of Cryptography, Communication and Informatics of the Academy of the FSB in Moscow, majoring in applied mathematics.
Subsequently, Lytvynenko returned to Ukraine, where he graduated from Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University (KNU) with a law degree in 2009.
In 2013, he studied at the Royal College of Defence Sciences (RCDS) in Great Britain.
He has a doctorate in political science. He defended his candidate's degree at the Institute of International Relations of KNU and his doctoral degree at the National Institute of Strategic Studies.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that Oleksandr Lytvynenko has been working in the field of national security for a long time, and in 2015, he passed a lustration check.
After the collapse of the USSR, he worked as an officer and chief specialist of the SSU's Main Department of Government Communications and lectured at KNU.
Since July 2021, he has been leading the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
What Oleksandr Lytvynenko says about Russia's war against Ukraine
According to the new NSDC secretary, the Kremlin is currently using all available tools of national power to achieve its foreign policy goals.
He noted that Ukraine's current top tasks are to ensure internal stability, mobilise the population and economy, and increase the production of weapons and military equipment.
According to the NSDC Secretary, the outcome of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is of global importance and will become a powerful impetus for changing the global balance in one direction or another.
