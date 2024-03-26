Who is Oleksandr Lytvynenko: a profile of new secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

On March 26, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Oleksiy Danilov as secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko as his successor. The editors of online.ua have collected the most essential information about the new NSDC secretary.

What is known about Oleksandr Litvinenko

Oleksandr Lytvynenko was born in Kyiv in 1972. He is now 51 years old, married, and has two children.

30 years ago, he graduated from the Institute of Cryptography, Communication and Informatics of the Academy of the FSB in Moscow, majoring in applied mathematics.

Subsequently, Lytvynenko returned to Ukraine, where he graduated from Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University (KNU) with a law degree in 2009.

In 2013, he studied at the Royal College of Defence Sciences (RCDS) in Great Britain.

He has a doctorate in political science. He defended his candidate's degree at the Institute of International Relations of KNU and his doctoral degree at the National Institute of Strategic Studies.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that Oleksandr Lytvynenko has been working in the field of national security for a long time, and in 2015, he passed a lustration check.

After the collapse of the USSR, he worked as an officer and chief specialist of the SSU's Main Department of Government Communications and lectured at KNU.

In 2005-2010, he worked in the NSDC staff and Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). Since 2014, after the Revolution of Dignity, the annexation of Crimea and the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian war in the east of Ukraine, he was the deputy secretary of the National Security Council (at that time it was Oleksandr Turchynov), and in 2019 he returned to the National Institute of Strategic Studies and headed it until 2021.

Since July 2021, he has been leading the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

What Oleksandr Lytvynenko says about Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the new NSDC secretary, the Kremlin is currently using all available tools of national power to achieve its foreign policy goals.

Putin believes that having failed to defeat Ukraine in three days in a large-scale war, the Kremlin has passed the point of no return in relations with the West. There is no backdoor, Putin can only win triumphantly or lose devastatingly, - Lytvynenko believes.

He noted that Ukraine's current top tasks are to ensure internal stability, mobilise the population and economy, and increase the production of weapons and military equipment.