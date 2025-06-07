Wife and child of Ukrainian soldier killed in Belgium
Source:  online.ua

According to VRT NWS, the wife and daughter of a Ukrainian soldier were killed in a priest's house in the city of Hasrode (Belgium). It was also reported that the crime scene was then set on fire.

  • The family had been living in Belgium for three years, leaving behind a 16-year-old son who was at school during the tragic incident.
  • The deceased husband, who is a Ukrainian soldier, is currently fighting in Ukraine while authorities work to uncover the truth behind this devastating tragedy.

As journalists managed to find out, on June 6, at around 9:30 a.m., a fire broke out in the house of a local priest.

Firefighters responded to the call and discovered the bodies of a 46-year-old dead woman and her still-alive 6-year-old daughter.

Doctors did everything they could to resuscitate the child, but they were unable to save her. The girl died from her injuries.

Law enforcement officials officially confirmed to media representatives that both victims had been stabbed.

A fire expert suggested that the fire was deliberately set.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the double murder. The family had lived in Belgium for three years, and the family has a 16-year-old son who was at school at the time of the fire. The deceased's husband is currently fighting in Ukraine, the report says.

