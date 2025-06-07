Wife and child of Ukrainian soldier killed in Belgium

According to VRT NWS, the wife and daughter of a Ukrainian soldier were killed in a priest's house in the city of Hasrode (Belgium). It was also reported that the crime scene was then set on fire.

What is known about the murder of Ukrainians in Belgium?

As journalists managed to find out, on June 6, at around 9:30 a.m., a fire broke out in the house of a local priest.

Firefighters responded to the call and discovered the bodies of a 46-year-old dead woman and her still-alive 6-year-old daughter.

Doctors did everything they could to resuscitate the child, but they were unable to save her. The girl died from her injuries.

Photo: vrt.be/vrtnws

Law enforcement officials officially confirmed to media representatives that both victims had been stabbed.

A fire expert suggested that the fire was deliberately set.