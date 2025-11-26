Will overshadow the White House. Trump wanted to build a giant ballroom

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a significant increase in the size of the future White House ballroom - a construction project that has already taken a controversial turn - despite objections from the architect.

This is reported in an exclusive article by The Washington Post, citing four sources.

President Trump has clashed with the architect he personally selected to design the White House ballroom over the size of the project, reflecting a conflict between architectural norms and Trump's "grand aesthetic."

Architect James McCrary II, who is leading the project, objected that the planned 8,300-square-foot hall could not overshadow the entire mansion, which is 5,100 square feet.

According to him, this violates a general architectural rule: do not build an extension that is larger than the main building.

Meanwhile, the White House acknowledged that there were differences between the president and the architect, but called Trump and McCrary's conversations about the ballroom a "constructive dialogue."

McCrary himself declined to comment.

During the first 10 months of his second term, Donald Trump made efforts to transform the interior of the White House into his "gilded aesthetic" without any formal approvals.

In July, the White House announced the construction of a ballroom on the site of the East Wing of the White House, noting that elements of the historic building would not be demolished.

Instead, in September, when construction work began, American society learned of the destruction of almost the entire east wing, which caused outrage in both political and public circles in the United States.