According to the Kremlin's chief foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has become very close with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff amid peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Witkoff became Putin's friend

According to Ushakov, Witkoff and Putin reached a level of mutual understanding that made their recent talks "truly friendly."

He also noted that the meeting between the Russian dictator and the American delegation lasted as long as five hours.

The Kremlin's advisor claims that the focus of the parties' attention was precisely the new peace plan for the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Ushakov publicly acknowledged the fact that Putin and Witkoff had already met six times.

According to him, this had a significant impact on the course of the negotiations.

"I would say that the tone — and I'm not afraid to say it — was constructive and friendly. Putin knows Witkoff well… They understand each other without words," the Kremlin adviser assures. Share

Ushakov also added that the participation of Jared Kushner, who unexpectedly for Russia was included in the negotiations, also played a role: