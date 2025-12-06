According to the Kremlin's chief foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has become very close with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff amid peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The involvement of Jared Kushner in the negotiations, alongside Witkoff, added a systems approach element to the discussions.
- The Kremlin advisor emphasizes that Putin and Witkoff have developed such a strong understanding that they can communicate 'without words,' showcasing the depth of their relationship.
Witkoff became Putin's friend
According to Ushakov, Witkoff and Putin reached a level of mutual understanding that made their recent talks "truly friendly."
He also noted that the meeting between the Russian dictator and the American delegation lasted as long as five hours.
The Kremlin's advisor claims that the focus of the parties' attention was precisely the new peace plan for the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Ushakov publicly acknowledged the fact that Putin and Witkoff had already met six times.
According to him, this had a significant impact on the course of the negotiations.
Ushakov also added that the participation of Jared Kushner, who unexpectedly for Russia was included in the negotiations, also played a role:
