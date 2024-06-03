Relatives of the Russian conscripts protested with their children and demanded that the men be returned home from the war started by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Wives of Russian protested in Moscow against mobilisation

As noted, the protest was held near Moscow's Russian Ministry of Defence building. There, the wives and mothers of the mobilised came out demanding a meeting with the new minister, Bilousov.

We want the new minister to hear us, to meet with us and start solving our problem, the women emphasise. Share

Mobilised and contract workers who have been there for an incredible amount of time, they deserved to go home, the women said. Share

They also noted that unknown people were being watched and filmed near the ministry building. In this connection, the woman called the police.

It is also noted that the policemen began to write down the personal data of the women, and there is a car parked nearby. There are currently no arrests.

Russian opposition to Putin is growing by relatives of missing soldiers in Ukraine

WSJ journalists note that the mothers and wives of Russian soldiers killed and missing in the war against Ukraine have become one of the most active critics of the criminal actions of the Putin regime in the Kremlin.

The grief and anger is compounded by the lack of transparency from the Russian government regarding soldiers who are missing or presumed dead. Groups have appeared in Russian social networks, in which tens of thousands of relatives and friends of missing soldiers participate, where they share information in the hope of finding out what happened, the article emphasises. Share

It is noted that angry Russians question claims that society supports the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine.