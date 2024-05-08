"World slept through Nazism's revival". Zelenskyy addresses on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War on May 8. He recorded his address in the village of Yagidne in Chernihiv Oblast.
Zelenskyy's address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War
During the occupation in March 2022, the Russian invaders kept all residents of the village of Yagidne in the Chernihiv region in the school basement for almost a month. Three hundred fifty adults and children were without food, water and medicine. The youngest hostage was a month and a half old. Each person under a square meter had to sleep sitting or standing.
During the 27 days of occupation, ten hostages died in the basement, whom the Russian military forbade to bury. Another 17 people were killed.
The President noted that everyone on Earth knows history and remembers how to fight Nazism.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the liberation of the village a symbol of the fact that history is repeating itself: everyone who came to destroy will eventually flee from Ukrainian land.
The President noted that on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism, remembering millions of Ukrainians who fought and won together with other peoples, we believe and approach a new day of a new victory.
