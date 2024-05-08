"World slept through Nazism's revival". Zelenskyy addresses on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War on May 8. He recorded his address in the village of Yagidne in Chernihiv Oblast.

Eighty years ago, millions of Ukrainians fought to defeat Nazism forever. But today, Ukrainians are once again resisting the reborn evil that has come again and wants to destroy us again. An army of humans who kill, torture, and wipe peaceful towns and villages off the face of the Earth. An evil, whose name is Russian fascism. It is abbreviated as RF. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

During the occupation in March 2022, the Russian invaders kept all residents of the village of Yagidne in the Chernihiv region in the school basement for almost a month. Three hundred fifty adults and children were without food, water and medicine. The youngest hostage was a month and a half old. Each person under a square meter had to sleep sitting or standing. During the 27 days of occupation, ten hostages died in the basement, whom the Russian military forbade to bury. Another 17 people were killed.

Anyone in the world can understand what Putin's Russia is like by imagining themselves here, in this basement, among these people. Without light, food, water, medicine, air, in a room where there was less than a meter per person. They slept sitting up. We went outside only once. They ate 200 grams of soup per day. Men were stripped naked in the cold to find Ukrainian tattoos, the Head of State noted.

The President noted that everyone on Earth knows history and remembers how to fight Nazism.

The President noted that everyone on Earth knows history and remembers how to fight Nazism.

When humanity unites, opposes Hitler, and does not buy oil from him and does not come to his inauguration. Yahidne that survived the hell of the Russian Federation is just one example. One village, but it reflects the whole essence of Putin's vision of the world, Zelenskyy said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the liberation of the village a symbol of the fact that history is repeating itself: everyone who came to destroy will eventually flee from Ukrainian land.

The world did not see the threat, the world slept through the revival of Nazism - at 5 am on February 24, 2022. And today, everyone who remembers the Second World War and lived to this day feels deja vu.

The President noted that on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism, remembering millions of Ukrainians who fought and won together with other peoples, we believe and approach a new day of a new victory.