Journalists of the analytical edition of Foreign Policy warn that in the event of a weakening of support from Western partners, Russia may occupy a significant part of the territory of Ukraine, which will turn out to be catastrophic in terms of consequences, both for the Kremlin and for the EU countries.
Points of attention
- The defeat of Ukraine in the war with Russia will bring serious negative consequences for Russia, which will find itself under the burden of high military costs and losses due to the criminal occupation of Ukrainian territories.
- The occupation of Ukraine may lead to mass migration of Ukrainians to EU countries, which will be a serious test for European countries.
- Disruption of world order and European security are the main consequences of Russia's victory in Ukraine, which can lead to deep destabilization.
- The indecisiveness of the Western partners may lead to the occupation of Ukraine by Russia and the return of the puppet government regime.
- Putin is waging a war both to subjugate Ukraine and to restore the "balance of the world order."
Why the occupation of Ukraine will be a disaster for Russia
Analysts of the publication note that it is the indecision of Western partners that can lead to such a scenario when Russia occupies a large part of Ukraine and returns its puppet regime.
In the future, as the authors of the material emphasize, this will also be a step towards disaster in Russia itself.
What consequences will the EU expect in the event of Ukraine's defeat in the war
Analysts warn that the defeat of Ukraine in the criminal war unleashed by Russia will also have grave consequences for EU countries.
In particular, the authors of the material predict that in the event of such an adverse scenario, tens of millions of new Ukrainian refugees will flee to EU countries.
It is also noted that a Russian victory would change European politics in several aspects. In particular, the Ukrainian government in exile would operate from Warsaw or elsewhere in Central Europe.
In their opinion, Putin is waging his war both to subjugate Ukraine and to restore "the balance of the world order."
