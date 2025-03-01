Wreckage of Russian drone found again in Romania

Romania has confirmed the crash of a Russian UAV on Romanian territory near the junction of its borders with Ukraine and Moldova.

Russian drone wreckage falls in Romania

On February 28, the Romanian Ministry of Defense received a notification that fragments similar to the wreckage of a UAV had been discovered in the area of the city of Galati, near the Ukrainian Reni and southern borders of Moldova.

The wreckage was found in an uninhabited area approximately 500 m from the border with Moldova. Share

On March 1, a team of specialists from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and intelligence arrived there.

Later in the afternoon, it was reported that the find was the wreckage of a Russian drone. It contained an unexploded warhead, which was controlledly neutralized on site.

The message added that the area where the find was found will be patrolled intensively for some time and urged people not to approach the site until the inspections are completed and all risks have been eliminated.