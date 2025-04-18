"You have to be an outright bastard." Zelensky reacted harshly to the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his outrage at the ruthless missile strike on Kharkiv by Russian invaders on the morning of April 18, which killed one person and injured more than 100.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy condemns the ruthless Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, expressing his outrage at the loss of innocent lives and injuries.
- Zelenskyy calls for accountability to the international community and demands tough sanctions against Russia for their aggressive actions.
- The missile strike on Kharkiv resulted in one fatality and over 100 injuries, including eight children, prompting a strong response from the President of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy reacted harshly to Russia's missile strike on Kharkiv
Zelenskyy stated that it should not be the case that some people deserve more help and some less.
On the morning of April 18, the Russians fired ballistic missiles with cluster munitions at Kharkiv. As of 7 p.m., one person was killed and 112 injured, eight of whom were children.
