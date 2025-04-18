"You have to be an outright bastard." Zelensky reacted harshly to the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv
Ukraine
"You have to be an outright bastard." Zelensky reacted harshly to the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kharkiv
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his outrage at the ruthless missile strike on Kharkiv by Russian invaders on the morning of April 18, which killed one person and injured more than 100.

  • President Zelenskyy condemns the ruthless Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, expressing his outrage at the loss of innocent lives and injuries.
  • Zelenskyy calls for accountability to the international community and demands tough sanctions against Russia for their aggressive actions.
  • The missile strike on Kharkiv resulted in one fatality and over 100 injuries, including eight children, prompting a strong response from the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy reacted harshly to Russia's missile strike on Kharkiv

You have to be an outright scoundrel and despise life to launch such missile strikes on an ordinary city — on Good Friday, on the eve of Easter. And when we turn to our partners, primarily the United States, for Patriot systems and missiles that can protect against this Russian evil — from cruise missiles, from ballistic missiles — we turn to the protection that every nation deserves.

Zelenskyy stated that it should not be the case that some people deserve more help and some less.

And it is Christian to help. Especially when there is such an opportunity to help. And it should not be the case that some terrorist can somehow avoid the consequences, although he destroys lives just like another. Russia deserves at least tough sanctions, which are a retribution for everything it does.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

On the morning of April 18, the Russians fired ballistic missiles with cluster munitions at Kharkiv. As of 7 p.m., one person was killed and 112 injured, eight of whom were children.

