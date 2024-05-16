Russia conducting active info campaigns against Ukraine, DIU speaker says

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, discussed the situation in the information field regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

In an interview with Oksana Moroz, the DIU representative Yusov for the project "With a cool head" talked about the situation in the informational sphere of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In the interview, Yusov talked about the enemy's campaign to disrupt the mobilisation, the Kremlin's op "Maidan-3", Russian attempts to use the topic of prisoners, the mechanics of Moscow's PsyOp and methods of influence via Telegram and TikTok platforms.

Within the limits of this genocidal war, which for some reason the Rashists still call "theirs", a full-scale information campaign against Ukraine, a full-scale information invasion, is also ongoing. These are dozens of information and psychological operations, disinformation campaigns, and influence measures. Andriy Yusov DIU representative

According to him, in most cases, the Kremlin fails to provoke the destabilisation inside Ukraine that it is counting on.

I am convinced that it will not work. Ukrainians - both in society and in the government - have enough internal resources of wisdom and understanding in order to preserve this unity in the fight against the Russian aggressor and against the Russian genocidal war, - said Andriy Yusov.

DIU warned Ukrainians about a new wave of Russian PsyOps

Along with the aggravation of the situation at the front, the enemy is intensifying destabilising efforts aimed at splitting Ukrainian society. In particular, he can use mass events to throw provocations.

The enemy's military targets are not only military but civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, railway stations, and crowds of people. There are attempts by Russian information campaigns using political slogans to divide society.

The Russian Federation is creating PsyOps, which are parasites on real problems, but many of them are caused by the aggression of Putin's Russia.

Ukrainian specialists in info ops are doing everything possible to protect our society, but we also need the understanding and help of the Ukrainian people.