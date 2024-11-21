Zakharova was ordered to remain silent about the Russian strike on the Pivdenmash plant with an intercontinental missile - video
Category
World
Publication date

Zakharova was ordered to remain silent about the Russian strike on the Pivdenmash plant with an intercontinental missile - video

Zakharova was ordered to remain silent about the Russian strike on the Pivdenmash plant with an intercontinental missile - video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During a press briefing on November 21, Putin's henchmen Maria Zakharova was called and told to keep quiet about the intercontinental ballistic missile. Today, Russia launched it for the first time along the Dnieper.

Points of attention

 

  • For the first time, Russia used a probably RS-26 "Rubezh" missile for an attack, which is a threat and security for stability in the region.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the Russian Federation uses Ukraine as a training ground for its own purposes, violating international standards
  • Fires and damage to industrial facilities in Dnipro after the attack indicate a threat to security and the need for the population to respond to similar situations.

Zakharova was called and told to keep quiet about the intercontinental ballistic missile attack on the plant in Dnipro

As noted, on November 21, Zakharova held a traditional press briefing and answered a phone call during it.

In particular, an unknown caller told her not to comment on reports of the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine.

We do not comment on our ballistic missile strikes on Pivdenmash, which they started talking about, - Zakharova's husband said.

After that, the briefing continued as usual, and Zakharova did not explain the call in any way.

Only later, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that there is no intrigue in this situation.

Before the briefing, there were questions in connection with controversial materials on the Internet... I clarified with the experts whether this topic is ours. The answer came during the briefing - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not comment. So there is no intrigue, - declared Putin's henchman.

The Russian army attacked the Dnipro for the first time with an intercontinental ballistic missile

On November 21, the Russian Federation first used an intercontinental ballistic missile for an attack, probably the RS-26 "Rubezh".

Its mass is 40-50 tons and it is intended primarily for the delivery of nuclear charges. According to open sources, the PC-26 "Rubezh" can hit targets at a distance of up to 6,000 kilometers.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces reported that an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, an Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile was launched from a MiG-31K fighter jet from the Tambov region, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area — Volgograd region).

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noted, the enemy continues to look for missiles all over the world to use against Ukraine. Today, the enemy used an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

All characteristics — speed, height — of an intercontinental ballistic missile . Examinations are now underway. It is obvious that Putin (Vladimir Putin, dictator, — ed.) uses Ukraine as a training ground. It is obvious that Putin is afraid when there is simply a normal life around him. When people just have dignity. When the country simply wants to be and has the right to be independent, - said Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

It is currently known that an industrial enterprise was damaged in Dnipro and two fires broke out in the city.

It is also known that the Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled in Dnipro was damaged. In particular, the boiler room was destroyed, the windows were broken.

Previously, two people were injured. A 57-year-old man was treated on the spot. A 42-year-old woman was hospitalized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian army attacked Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The strike of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro with an intercontinental ballistic missile — a video of the attack appeared
The strike of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro with an intercontinental ballistic missile — a video of the attack appeared
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky confirmed the attack of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro by intercontinental ballistics
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky confirmed the attack of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro by intercontinental ballistics

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?