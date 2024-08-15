Zelenskiy called on the Rada to urgently consider a number of defense issues

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a video message on August 15 after the Stavka, asked the Verkhovna Rada to urgently convene to adopt a "defense legislative package for Ukraine", which will include the issue of determining the status of the Ukrainian military in Kursk Oblast and others.

According to Zelenskiy, some legal positions require urgent consideration.

Already in August, some legal positions of our state need to be strengthened. The time has come to adopt important legislative matters — the defense legislative package for Ukraine. These are decisions that will help Ukrainian soldiers, the entire Ukrainian society, and our state institutions. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

Zelenskiy singled out three important legislative decisions regarding the Armed Forces.

First. We must clearly guarantee precisely at the legislative level that our soldiers who participate in the Kursk operation, for example, and will participate in all our other actions on the territory of the aggressor state, will receive absolutely all the payments and preferences that are provided for the front line. And this should be done precisely by law, so that all our people have confidence that the state will work as it should.

Second. Every soldier who defends the Ukrainian state, defends our people, defends our independence, deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies, in particular, to those of our soldiers — Ukrainian legionnaires — who currently have the citizenship of other states, but not of Ukraine yet. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine, and should receive such respect from the Ukrainian state. It is also fair to extend this to their relatives, to the relatives of our heroes.

The third solution. The issue of trophy weapons, which our soldiers acquire in battles, must be settled. We have to manage it.

Zelenskiy also stated that it is necessary to deprive "traitors who fled to Russia after February 24" and collaborators of any ranks and awards in Ukraine.

The corresponding draft laws are also already in the parliament. And I ask the Verkhovna Rada to convene to consider these issues urgently in the near future. Share

The meeting was attended by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky also joined in the online format.

As the head of state noted, key issues were discussed during the meeting — security, humanitarian aid, and the creation of military command posts if necessary.