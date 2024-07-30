Zelensky announced an increase in defense in the regions bordering the Russian Federation and Belarus

Ukraine continues to strengthen the defense of the regions bordering Russia and Belarus.
Points of attention
- Zelensky held a coordination meeting on the protection of the state border in the Volyn region.
- Earlier, the border guards repelled an attack by the Russian DRG in the Kharkiv region.
- Increasing the number of border guards and improving the quality of border protection are priorities of the Ukrainian authorities to ensure national security.
How Ukraine is increasing the defense of the regions bordering the Russian Federation and Belarus
As noted, Zelensky visited the Volyn region, where he held a coordination meeting on the security situation and protection of the state border.
In addition, the president got acquainted with the works at one of the strongholds in the Volyn region. Arrangements of trenches, firing structures, positions and dugouts were inspected.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the enemy, Ukraine has built anti-tank ditches, barrier fences, and platoon strongpoints with firing positions.
Also, reinforced concrete structures and protective structures were installed in the directions of probable movement to shelter personnel.
Border guards repelled an attack by the Russian DRG in Kharkiv Oblast
On June 26, border guards repelled an attack by a Russian sabotage and intelligence group in the direction of the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Kharkiv region.
According to the spokesman of the State Border Service, Colonel Andriy Demchenko, the Russian Federation tried to conduct military operations in the direction of the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in the Kharkiv region.
A subversive reconnaissance group was operating, which entered the territory of Ukraine, a shooting battle ensued, which was also preceded by shelling of the enemy from other means of destruction.
Despite the general decrease in June of DRG activities and shelling of the border with the Russian Federation and Belarus, the border guard emphasized that the Defense Forces should be ready for a repeat of such situations in any direction of the neighborhood with the aggressor.
