Zelensky announced Russia's revenge for the massive attack on Ukraine

On the morning of July 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly responded to Russia's new massive combined attack on peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine. He made it clear that the aggressor country would soon receive a powerful response to its terror.

According to the head of state, he listened to the morning reports of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the military.

At night, the Russian occupiers carried out a combined attack. The enemy used missiles, including ballistic missiles, as well as drones.

Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions were again hit by the Russian army.

The rescuers responded immediately. I am grateful for this consistent promptness in helping our people. There are injured people as a result of the Russian strike. Unfortunately, there are also dead people. My condolences. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, there can be absolutely no silence in response to such strikes, and Ukrainian long-range drones ensure this.

Russian military enterprises, Russian logistics, Russian airports must feel that the Russian war has real consequences for them, the head of state ordered. Share

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the accuracy of Ukrainian drones and the daily nature of Ukrainian responses are one of the arguments that will definitely bring peace closer.