Zelensky appointed Krivonozhko as commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On August 3, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that he had appointed Lieutenant General Anatoly Krivonozhko as Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Krivonozhko became commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On August 3, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It was on this day that the Head of State, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced his important decision:
Anatoliy Mykolayovych Kryvonozhko is a Ukrainian military leader, Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war, who distinguished himself during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
From 2006 to 2008, he served as commander of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade.
Since 2015, he has been the commander of the Air Command "Center" of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally presented the Order of the Golden Star to Lieutenant General Anatoly Kryvonozhko, who was awarded the highest title — Hero of Ukraine.
Thanks to his skillful command, over 1,160 air targets, over 100 ground targets, and one surface target were destroyed within the area of responsibility.
