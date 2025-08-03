Zelensky appointed Krivonozhko as commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On August 3, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced that he had appointed Lieutenant General Anatoly Krivonozhko as Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The appointment of Anatoly Krivonozhko as the Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine signifies a commitment to the development and enhancement of Ukrainian combat aviation and air defense forces, ensuring effective cooperation with various military entities.
  • On August 3, Ukraine commemorates the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, coinciding with the announcement of Anatoly Krivonozhko's appointment by President Zelensky, reflecting the nation's dedication to strengthening its military capabilities.

On August 3, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was on this day that the Head of State, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced his important decision:

Today, I appointed Lieutenant General Anatoly Krivonozhko as Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And most importantly, the Ukrainian combat aviation and air defense forces will continue to develop comprehensively and in effective interaction: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the teams of our partners, and professional and caring experts who wish Ukraine strength and victory.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Anatoliy Mykolayovych Kryvonozhko is a Ukrainian military leader, Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war, who distinguished himself during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

From 2006 to 2008, he served as commander of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade.

Since 2015, he has been the commander of the Air Command "Center" of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally presented the Order of the Golden Star to Lieutenant General Anatoly Kryvonozhko, who was awarded the highest title — Hero of Ukraine.

Thanks to his skillful command, over 1,160 air targets, over 100 ground targets, and one surface target were destroyed within the area of responsibility.

