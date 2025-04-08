Zelensky assessed the risk of lifting Western sanctions against Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not yet see any signs that Kyiv's allies may lift their sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. Despite this, he stressed that work needs to be done to preserve and strengthen the sanctions regime.

Zelensky reassured Ukrainians

Journalists asked the president whether there was a threat that Russia would gain access to its frozen assets.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kremlin is currently really looking for such methods, but Kyiv is doing everything possible to prevent this from happening and to maintain sanctions.

Against this background, the head of state urged Ukrainians not to worry prematurely.

In addition to the Hungarian voice, we now see united efforts and an understanding that any sanctions, including frozen assets, will not be lifted from the Russian Federation. But we need to work on all this. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever also made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, there is great support in the international arena for these sanctions to remain.

"We will do everything possible for this," promised de Wever. Share

What is important to understand is that the latest extension of the European Union's sanctions against Russia was not without serious difficulties.

Despite this, they were extended, but with the exclusion of several individuals from the sanctions list at the request of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who is a pro-Russian politician.