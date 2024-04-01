Zelensky conducts "maximum specific" meeting on drone production
Zelensky conducts "maximum specific" meeting on drone production

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
On April 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a nearly three-hour meeting with military and government officials regarding drones.

What was discussed at the meeting

Zelenskyy said that at the meeting, production plans for the current year were updated and detailed for all types of drones: FPV, bombers, scouts, and long-range drones for particular tasks.

We discussed how to ensure the flexibility of our defense industry. The needs of the front are constantly changing. Our manufacturers must respond to them in time.

Decisions were also made there regarding the simplification of the procurement procedure, the import of equipment, the increase in drone shell production, and the training of operators.

The project of building a complex control system for EW means to protect our soldiers and equipment from Russian drones. The system is already being tested in separate directions. They planned to scale the project to the entire front.

Production of drones in Ukraine

On March 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated an additional 5 billion UAH for the purchase of attack drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In December 2023, Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, announced that Ukraine would produce a million drones next year.

Already, in December, we have produced more than 50 thousand FPV drones. In addition to FPV drones, we are already able to produce more than 10,000 mid-range strike drones (hundreds of km) and 1,000+ drones with a range of 1,000 km next year.

Oleksandr Kamyshin

Oleksandr Kamyshin

Minister of Strategic Industries

On December 19, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised at the final press conference that the country would produce a million drones by 2024.

