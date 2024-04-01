Zelensky conducts "maximum specific" meeting on drone production

On April 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a nearly three-hour meeting with military and government officials regarding drones.
What was discussed at the meeting
Zelenskyy said that at the meeting, production plans for the current year were updated and detailed for all types of drones: FPV, bombers, scouts, and long-range drones for particular tasks.
Decisions were also made there regarding the simplification of the procurement procedure, the import of equipment, the increase in drone shell production, and the training of operators.
Production of drones in Ukraine
On March 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated an additional 5 billion UAH for the purchase of attack drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
In December 2023, Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, announced that Ukraine would produce a million drones next year.
On December 19, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised at the final press conference that the country would produce a million drones by 2024.
