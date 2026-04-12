According to Politico, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to strengthen cooperation with Turkey and Syria, hoping to strengthen Ukraine's position in the Black Sea region and the Middle East.
Points of attention
- The strategic realignment comes amidst strained relations with the US, and reflects Zelensky's adaptation to changing geopolitical dynamics.
- Zelensky's updated strategy underscores his efforts to diversify alliances and secure essential support for Ukraine amidst challenging diplomatic scenarios.
Zelensky has a new strategy - what is known
As the media has learned, the Ukrainian leader is determined to enlist the support of those countries that can ensure the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy updated his strategy amid the weakening of relations with the United States after Donald Trump's return to the White House.
Despite the fact that Turkey maintains political and economic ties with Russia, the Ukrainian president hopes to win it over to his side.
As for Syria, Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees it as an opportunity to develop cooperation in energy, defense, and logistics.
Although this country has still not recovered from the civil war, the Ukrainian authorities see prospects for their cooperation.
A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi:
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