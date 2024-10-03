Zelensky for the first time commented on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Ugledar

The withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Ugledar was a well-founded decision to preserve the lives of the Ukrainian military. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The lives of Ukrainian soldiers are more important

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that Ukraine needs additional help from the West, especially long-range weapons, to deter the Russian offensive.

He noted that without these weapons, Ukraine cannot effectively stop Russia, which is actively using them to destroy Ukrainian positions.

When Russia destroys our defense positions, the lives of our soldiers become a priority. They need to be protected, because they are more important than any buildings, — said Volodymyr Zelensky, explaining the decision to withdraw troops from Vugledar. Share

Zelenskyy emphasized that the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military was the right step for their protection, and called on international partners to increase support for Ukraine with weapons, which are key to deterring aggression.

Defense forces of Ukraine withdraw from Ugledar due to the threat of the encirclement

On October 2, Ukrainian soldiers began to leave the city of Vugledar, Donetsk region. This was reported by the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops.

OSUV "Khortytsia" emphasizes that the Russian occupiers suffered large-scale losses against the background of long battles for the city, but did not stop trying to capture it.

In an effort to take control of the city at any cost, the enemy managed to direct reserves to carry out flanking attacks, which exhausted the defense of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy's actions, the encirclement of the city was threatened. Share

That is why the higher command has given permission to carry out a maneuver to withdraw units from Ugledar in order to preserve personnel and combat equipment, as well as occupy new positions for further actions.