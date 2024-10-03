The withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Ugledar was a well-founded decision to preserve the lives of the Ukrainian military. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Points of attention
- The ZSU left Ugledar to save the lives of the soldiers during the Russian aggression.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the lives of Ukrainian soldiers are more important than any buildings.
- The decision to leave the city was justified, as the Russian invaders threatened the encirclement of the military.
- Additional assistance in the form of long-range weapons is needed to effectively deter Russian aggression.
- Zelensky called on international partners to support Ukraine with technical assistance in order to ensure the security and protection of the country.
The lives of Ukrainian soldiers are more important
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that Ukraine needs additional help from the West, especially long-range weapons, to deter the Russian offensive.
He noted that without these weapons, Ukraine cannot effectively stop Russia, which is actively using them to destroy Ukrainian positions.
Zelenskyy emphasized that the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military was the right step for their protection, and called on international partners to increase support for Ukraine with weapons, which are key to deterring aggression.
Defense forces of Ukraine withdraw from Ugledar due to the threat of the encirclement
On October 2, Ukrainian soldiers began to leave the city of Vugledar, Donetsk region. This was reported by the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops.
OSUV "Khortytsia" emphasizes that the Russian occupiers suffered large-scale losses against the background of long battles for the city, but did not stop trying to capture it.
That is why the higher command has given permission to carry out a maneuver to withdraw units from Ugledar in order to preserve personnel and combat equipment, as well as occupy new positions for further actions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-