Zelensky for the first time explained his unexpected personnel decisions

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, a personnel crisis has indeed begun in the government, and the war has led to its aggravation.

The personnel crisis has its consequences

As for the personnel crisis, it certainly exists. With the beginning of the war, for obvious reasons, a large number went to war — absolutely heroically, and we are all grateful to them, they are brave people. Unfortunately, there are losses, and you know big losses. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state drew attention to the fact that even one person is already a big loss, and the number of people who gave their lives, as well as many wounded, are certainly specialists from various fields, not only from state institutions, from the private sector.

And all this works together... That's why there is a problem with personnel. It was also there before the war, the president does not hide. Share

Why did Zelensky fire so many members of his team

According to the Ukrainian leader, working in the government is a big and serious challenge when you don't know where to start.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasizes that his team often included representatives of the private sector who had visible results, several educations and a successful business.

Any state has a bureaucracy, it must be digitized and reduced, this is another issue. But when they came for this test, in other words today it cannot be called, and became a minister — not everyone succeeded, honestly. And they honestly said that this is a 24/7 job, a job with a high political component and political responsibility. All this is not easy. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, students and youth in general should be in state institutions.

Zelensky drew attention to the average age of our Cabinet and other institutions.