Zelensky for the first time explained his unexpected personnel decisions

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, a personnel crisis has indeed begun in the government, and the war has led to its aggravation.
The personnel crisis has its consequences
The head of state drew attention to the fact that even one person is already a big loss, and the number of people who gave their lives, as well as many wounded, are certainly specialists from various fields, not only from state institutions, from the private sector.
Why did Zelensky fire so many members of his team
According to the Ukrainian leader, working in the government is a big and serious challenge when you don't know where to start.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasizes that his team often included representatives of the private sector who had visible results, several educations and a successful business.
According to the head of state, students and youth in general should be in state institutions.
Zelensky drew attention to the average age of our Cabinet and other institutions.
