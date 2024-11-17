Zelensky for the first time explained his unexpected personnel decisions
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky for the first time explained his unexpected personnel decisions

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky for the first time explained his unexpected personnel decisions
Читати українською

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, a personnel crisis has indeed begun in the government, and the war has led to its aggravation.

Points of attention

  • The personnel crisis in the Ukrainian government began with the beginning of the war and has serious consequences.
  • Zelensky emphasizes the importance of involving representatives of the private sector in his team.
  • The head of state points to the need for digitalization and reduction of bureaucracy in the government.

The personnel crisis has its consequences

As for the personnel crisis, it certainly exists. With the beginning of the war, for obvious reasons, a large number went to war — absolutely heroically, and we are all grateful to them, they are brave people. Unfortunately, there are losses, and you know big losses.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

The head of state drew attention to the fact that even one person is already a big loss, and the number of people who gave their lives, as well as many wounded, are certainly specialists from various fields, not only from state institutions, from the private sector.

And all this works together... That's why there is a problem with personnel. It was also there before the war, the president does not hide.

Why did Zelensky fire so many members of his team

According to the Ukrainian leader, working in the government is a big and serious challenge when you don't know where to start.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasizes that his team often included representatives of the private sector who had visible results, several educations and a successful business.

Any state has a bureaucracy, it must be digitized and reduced, this is another issue. But when they came for this test, in other words today it cannot be called, and became a minister — not everyone succeeded, honestly. And they honestly said that this is a 24/7 job, a job with a high political component and political responsibility. All this is not easy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, students and youth in general should be in state institutions.

Zelensky drew attention to the average age of our Cabinet and other institutions.

In general, we are much younger than it was before us, but we cannot end there, he added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky revealed Putin's cunning plan after talks with Scholz
Putin wants to get out of isolation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky revealed the truth about the amount of American weapons provided
Ukraine will not receive everything promised by the allies

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?