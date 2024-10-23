Zelensky is preparing another plan for Ukraine — what is it about
Читати українською
Source:  BBC News Ukrainian

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered members of his team to develop proposals for the so-called internal action plan that would help Ukraine withstand the realities of modern warfare.

Points of attention

  • The plan will include steps that Ukraine itself should take in various areas, such as the military industry, defense, economy and social policy.
  • Ukraine expects to receive an invitation to join NATO, but this must happen within internationally recognized borders.
  • The invitation to NATO should not be an exchange for the occupied territories, which proves the clear position of the president and the Ukrainian people.

Ukrainians should know what the path to victory looks like

As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out from their insiders in the President's Office, we are talking about a document that will refer to internal decisions in many areas.

What is important to understand is primarily about the military industry, defense, economy, social policy and others.

In addition, it is emphasized that this initiative is not an alternative to the Ukrainian President's Victory Plan.

According to the president's plan, it, unlike his Victory Plan, which concerns Western partners, will foresee steps that Ukraine itself must take.

Another anonymous source confirmed to journalists that Volodymyr Zelenskyi had already given an order regarding the development of this plan.

According to preliminary data, it is planned to be created and presented to Ukrainians by the end of the year.

The goal is to do everything possible to preserve unity and achieve results in various areas of the country's development, the insider emphasized.

Zelenskyi voiced Ukraine's clear position on joining NATO

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference on October 22 made it clear to everyone that Ukraine expects to receive an invitation to join NATO within internationally recognized borders.

Despite this, the Ukrainian leader added that he expects to receive an invitation during the war.

Second, why am I emphasizing the invitation? Because it is given to the country within internationally recognized borders. And this is a fundamental thing for me: to receive an invitation during the war... It is not just an invitation, but an invitation before the war is over.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, neither he nor the Ukrainian people recognize the occupied territories as part of other states and do not discuss joining NATO in exchange for these territories.

