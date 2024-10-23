Zelensky is preparing another plan for Ukraine — what is it about

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered members of his team to develop proposals for the so-called internal action plan that would help Ukraine withstand the realities of modern warfare.
Points of attention
- The plan will include steps that Ukraine itself should take in various areas, such as the military industry, defense, economy and social policy.
- Ukraine expects to receive an invitation to join NATO, but this must happen within internationally recognized borders.
- The invitation to NATO should not be an exchange for the occupied territories, which proves the clear position of the president and the Ukrainian people.
Ukrainians should know what the path to victory looks like
As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out from their insiders in the President's Office, we are talking about a document that will refer to internal decisions in many areas.
What is important to understand is primarily about the military industry, defense, economy, social policy and others.
In addition, it is emphasized that this initiative is not an alternative to the Ukrainian President's Victory Plan.
Another anonymous source confirmed to journalists that Volodymyr Zelenskyi had already given an order regarding the development of this plan.
According to preliminary data, it is planned to be created and presented to Ukrainians by the end of the year.
Zelenskyi voiced Ukraine's clear position on joining NATO
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference on October 22 made it clear to everyone that Ukraine expects to receive an invitation to join NATO within internationally recognized borders.
Despite this, the Ukrainian leader added that he expects to receive an invitation during the war.
As the head of state noted, neither he nor the Ukrainian people recognize the occupied territories as part of other states and do not discuss joining NATO in exchange for these territories.
