Zelensky liquidated 5 bodies under the Office of the President
Zelensky liquidated 5 bodies under the Office of the President

Office of the President of Ukraine
What is known about Zelensky's new decisions?
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the liquidation of 5 advisory bodies under the Office of the President of Ukraine. In addition, the president ordered the creation of a new Council for the Support of Entrepreneurship.

  • The decision reflects Zelensky's focus on reforming the governance structure and optimizing advisory bodies.
  • Stay informed about the latest developments in Ukraine's governance under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What is known about Zelensky's new decisions?

The Ukrainian leader decided to eliminate 5 advisory bodies at once:

  1. The National Reform Council (created by Petro Poroshenko in 2014 to coordinate a common reform policy);

  2. Executive Committee of Reforms (During Zelenskyy's time, the chairman of the Executive Committee of Reforms was Mikheil Saakashvili);

  3. National Investment Council (Established by Poroshenko in 2014 to stimulate investment in Ukraine);

  4. The Council for Promoting the Development of Small Business (created by Zelensky in 2020 as a body to establish a connection between the government and small business);

  5. The Council for Supporting Entrepreneurship under Martial Law (a body created by Zelensky after the scandal with the detention of Igor Mazepa in January 2024. The purpose of the Council was to establish relations between the authorities and business).

In addition, the head of state created a new Council for Entrepreneurship Support.

In order to ensure guarantees of the constitutional right to entrepreneurial activity and to intensify work on the qualitative development and realization of the investment potential of Ukraine,… I resolve to establish the Council for Entrepreneurship Support as an advisory and consultative body under the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

