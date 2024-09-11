Zelenskiy made public the number of war crimes committed by Russia in the war against Ukraine

At the "United for Justice" conference on September 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians had committed 137,000 war crimes in Ukraine. That is why it is worth continuing to fight for justice, and there should be a sentence for every crime.

The President named the number of recorded war crimes committed by the occupying forces in Ukrainian cities and villages.

As of today, there are at least 137,000 reasons for us to continue this work and for us to see it through. 137 thousand - that's how many war crimes have been committed by Russia at this moment — what is known. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President said that there is not a single country in the world where they have not heard about the actions of the occupiers on the territory of Ukraine. He mentioned the terrorist act in Olenivka, the atrocities committed by the Russians in Buch, Yagidny, and Mariupol.

Probably, there is no country where one would not hear about what the occupier did on our land and against our people. And it should be so that every country knows that the occupier will be responsible for all of this, - said Zelenskyy. Share

The President emphasized that justice has no borders. Life and dignity of people must be protected everywhere.

The head of state reminded that many conventions and declarations have been adopted in the world. He also mentioned the Rome Statute, which was ratified by more than 50 countries of the world.

According to the Rome Statute, all countries that have adopted it must comply with the requirements of the International Criminal Court. In particular, about the arrest of persons for whom a warrant was issued.

The Rome Statute must work. But an exception was recently found in Mongolia for Putin, Zelenskyy said. Share

According to the president, this is the responsibility not only of Mongolia, but also of the whole world.

War crimes of Russians in Ukraine

The Prosecutor General's Office recorded 133,000 war crimes committed by the occupiers. This figure was relevant at the end of July.

The list includes murders, deportations of children, torture and sexual violence, murders of prisoners of war.