Zelenskiy made public the number of war crimes committed by Russia in the war against Ukraine

At the "United for Justice" conference on September 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians had committed 137,000 war crimes in Ukraine. That is why it is worth continuing to fight for justice, and there should be a sentence for every crime.
Points of attention
- The occupying forces of Russia committed more than 137,000 war crimes in Ukraine.
- President Zelenskyy called for the continuation of the fight for justice and pointed out the importance of bringing the guilty to justice.
- The head of state emphasized that people's lives and dignity must be protected everywhere, and war crimes cannot go unpunished.
- Zelenskyy noted the need to fulfill the requirements of the Rome Statute and supported the introduction of appropriate sanctions in case of violation of international standards.
Russians committed 137,000 war crimes in Ukraine
The President named the number of recorded war crimes committed by the occupying forces in Ukrainian cities and villages.
The President said that there is not a single country in the world where they have not heard about the actions of the occupiers on the territory of Ukraine. He mentioned the terrorist act in Olenivka, the atrocities committed by the Russians in Buch, Yagidny, and Mariupol.
The President emphasized that justice has no borders. Life and dignity of people must be protected everywhere.
The head of state reminded that many conventions and declarations have been adopted in the world. He also mentioned the Rome Statute, which was ratified by more than 50 countries of the world.
According to the Rome Statute, all countries that have adopted it must comply with the requirements of the International Criminal Court. In particular, about the arrest of persons for whom a warrant was issued.
According to the president, this is the responsibility not only of Mongolia, but also of the whole world.
War crimes of Russians in Ukraine
The Prosecutor General's Office recorded 133,000 war crimes committed by the occupiers. This figure was relevant at the end of July.
In a month, the number of war crimes committed by Russians increased by four thousand
The list includes murders, deportations of children, torture and sexual violence, murders of prisoners of war.
