Ukraine launches Register of international humanitarian law violations

On July 18, the Ministry of Reintegration launched a digital register to record violations of international humanitarian law as a result of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Register will document the facts of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine

The main goal of creating the Register is to document the crimes of the Russian Federation for the further prosecution of guilty persons, the agency's press service reported.

Note that the administrator of the registry is the National Information Bureau under the Ministry of Reintegration.

At the end of June, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that law enforcement officers were investigating 1,329 criminal cases related to the torture of Ukrainians by the Russians.

What is known about the investigation of crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine

In December 2023, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian police officers had opened more than 105,000 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes committed by the Russian military.

In September of last year, it became known that the investigators of the National Police started 95,284 criminal proceedings on the facts of crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine by servicemen of the Russian army and their accomplices since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

In 2022, law enforcement officers managed to identify 91 Russian soldiers who committed war crimes on the territory of the Bucha community in the Kyiv region. In general, the area has documented more than 9 thousand war crimes committed by soldiers of the Russian Federation.

On July 15, 2023, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, announced that Ukrainian courts had sentenced 53 Russian military personnel for war crimes. The US Department of Justice and the FBI will help Ukrainian prosecutors investigate an unprecedented number of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

As of August last year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs entered information about 232,131 persons into the "War Criminal" information subsystem, of which 197,857 are Russian military personnel.