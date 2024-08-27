According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine cannot afford to lose tens of thousands of soldiers to stop the offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky emphasizes the need for strategic steps to stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsk region, including maintaining confidentiality of plans and strengthening defense.
- Training and rotation of units are crucial for security and protection of the territory in the Pokrovsk region and other key areas in Ukraine.
- Challenges arise when Ukraine's plans are known to the aggressor country, highlighting the importance of secrecy and strategic positioning in the conflict.
- Zelensky's high activity in conducting negotiations and events underscores the government's commitment to ensuring stability and peace in eastern Ukraine.
- Constant communication with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and focus on strengthening Pokrovsk region are vital aspects of Zelensky's strategy for stabilizing the situation in eastern Ukraine.
How does Zelensky see the plan to stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsk region
He added that this is the wrong decision.
Zelenskyi on problematic issues of stabilizing the situation at the front
The President emphasized that problems arise when Ukraine's plans become known to the aggressor country.
He noted that during the second Peace Summit, Ukraine should maintain a strong position.
The President emphasized that every day he conducts two or three online conversations with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky regarding the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovsky area, as well as in the Toretsk region, Kharkiv region and other areas.
He noted that certain rotations, although not yet "fundamental", have already begun.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-