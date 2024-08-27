Zelensky revealed the nuances of stabilizing the situation in the Pokrovsk region
Zelensky revealed the nuances of stabilizing the situation in the Pokrovsk region

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine cannot afford to lose tens of thousands of soldiers to stop the offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky emphasizes the need for strategic steps to stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsk region, including maintaining confidentiality of plans and strengthening defense.
  • Training and rotation of units are crucial for security and protection of the territory in the Pokrovsk region and other key areas in Ukraine.
  • Challenges arise when Ukraine's plans are known to the aggressor country, highlighting the importance of secrecy and strategic positioning in the conflict.
  • Zelensky's high activity in conducting negotiations and events underscores the government's commitment to ensuring stability and peace in eastern Ukraine.
  • Constant communication with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and focus on strengthening Pokrovsk region are vital aspects of Zelensky's strategy for stabilizing the situation in eastern Ukraine.

How does Zelensky see the plan to stabilize the situation in the Pokrovsk region

This is an unconditional decision of the military, who should be in the Pokrovsky direction, in what number, etc. But you have to understand: they are not retreating there. Returning back, they are shot. I am talking about the Russian army. And they will press. It is necessary for them. Like the situation with Bakhmut. They will put 50-60 thousand people there. You will see it. You will understand these numbers very soon. This is the story. And that's why you can't just say: "you are 100 thousand and we are 100 thousand." We already had one such operation, - explains the head of state.

He added that this is the wrong decision.

And I'm very glad that Syrsky thinks the same way. Because there must be tricks. We are not bigger than Russia. We have already understood this with you. It seems to me that 2.5 years of understanding how to prepare operations, who should know about these operations, how many people should know, is enough - Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi on problematic issues of stabilizing the situation at the front

The President emphasized that problems arise when Ukraine's plans become known to the aggressor country.

If the enemy knows something, and his ears are everywhere, and not only in our state. This is a great work that they did during the Soviet Union and continued during the years of their country's independence. They do it. And if they know anything about our actions, we will not succeed. So, there will be no chance. So, we will lose a lot of things, - Zelensky emphasizes.

He noted that during the second Peace Summit, Ukraine should maintain a strong position.

The President emphasized that every day he conducts two or three online conversations with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky regarding the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovsky area, as well as in the Toretsk region, Kharkiv region and other areas.

There is still an afternoon, there are questions. And there is a question - the coal industry. There are some questions everywhere. The situation in New York was difficult. There were all these difficulties. They are, they remain. Gain depends on many things. Prepared people. The number of people who started preparing increased. This is a fact. It will greatly help the boys to have some rotations, - adds Zelensky.

He noted that certain rotations, although not yet "fundamental", have already begun.

And we are constantly talking about the strengthening of Pokrovsk. Different fortifications, different things. And the troops, but also the packages we are talking about, - the president emphasized.

