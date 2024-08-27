According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, he is not against the return of Ukrainian men of conscription age from abroad, but without forcing them to do so.

Zelensky rules out the forced return of Ukrainian men from abroad

According to Zelenskyi, it is not profitable for partner countries to report sending Ukrainian men of draft age back to Ukraine, as their support is very expensive.

But it is easier to raise this issue at a meeting with the president of Ukraine and state that he asked to return the Ukrainians.

Of course, I'm only in favor if the Ukrainians come. But without coercion... I would very much like all Ukrainians to be here under the condition of their decision, - emphasized Zelensky.

Zelenskyi regarding the return of traitors to Ukraine

According to the president, there are currently difficulties with the return to Ukraine of persons who committed treason.

There are difficulties regarding the return of traitors, collaborators, etc. The extradition process is very complicated. First of all, countries do not deport people who have such an article, because they file a lawsuit there and say that this is political persecution, - Zelenskyy explains.

He also added that it is generally difficult to return Ukrainian citizens from a number of EU countries and others, in particular, from Austria, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

It is necessary to increase agreements between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and migration services. No other way. I think that if we were in the EU, this issue would not exist at all, - the president is convinced. Share

The head of state believes that in order to solve this problem, it is necessary to introduce changes in the legislation.