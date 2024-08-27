According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, he is not against the return of Ukrainian men of conscription age from abroad, but without forcing them to do so.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy supports the voluntary return of Ukrainian men from abroad without coercion.
- Returning individuals who committed treason poses challenges due to extradition complexities and reluctance of partner countries.
- Coordinating actions with migration services and introducing legislative changes are seen as crucial steps in facilitating the return of Ukrainians from abroad.
- Zelenskyy highlights the difficulties in returning citizens from EU countries like Austria, Moldova, Romania, and Hungary, emphasizing the need to enhance agreements among authorities.
- The president advocates for Ukrainians' return on their own will and emphasizes the importance of decision-making by individuals regarding their return.
Zelensky rules out the forced return of Ukrainian men from abroad
According to Zelenskyi, it is not profitable for partner countries to report sending Ukrainian men of draft age back to Ukraine, as their support is very expensive.
But it is easier to raise this issue at a meeting with the president of Ukraine and state that he asked to return the Ukrainians.
Zelenskyi regarding the return of traitors to Ukraine
According to the president, there are currently difficulties with the return to Ukraine of persons who committed treason.
He also added that it is generally difficult to return Ukrainian citizens from a number of EU countries and others, in particular, from Austria, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.
The head of state believes that in order to solve this problem, it is necessary to introduce changes in the legislation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-