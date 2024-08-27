Zelenskyy named the key condition for the return of Ukrainian men from abroad
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy named the key condition for the return of Ukrainian men from abroad

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Volodymyr Zelensky
Читати українською

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, he is not against the return of Ukrainian men of conscription age from abroad, but without forcing them to do so.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy supports the voluntary return of Ukrainian men from abroad without coercion.
  • Returning individuals who committed treason poses challenges due to extradition complexities and reluctance of partner countries.
  • Coordinating actions with migration services and introducing legislative changes are seen as crucial steps in facilitating the return of Ukrainians from abroad.
  • Zelenskyy highlights the difficulties in returning citizens from EU countries like Austria, Moldova, Romania, and Hungary, emphasizing the need to enhance agreements among authorities.
  • The president advocates for Ukrainians' return on their own will and emphasizes the importance of decision-making by individuals regarding their return.

Zelensky rules out the forced return of Ukrainian men from abroad

According to Zelenskyi, it is not profitable for partner countries to report sending Ukrainian men of draft age back to Ukraine, as their support is very expensive.

But it is easier to raise this issue at a meeting with the president of Ukraine and state that he asked to return the Ukrainians.

Of course, I'm only in favor if the Ukrainians come. But without coercion... I would very much like all Ukrainians to be here under the condition of their decision, - emphasized Zelensky.

Zelenskyi regarding the return of traitors to Ukraine

According to the president, there are currently difficulties with the return to Ukraine of persons who committed treason.

There are difficulties regarding the return of traitors, collaborators, etc. The extradition process is very complicated. First of all, countries do not deport people who have such an article, because they file a lawsuit there and say that this is political persecution, - Zelenskyy explains.

He also added that it is generally difficult to return Ukrainian citizens from a number of EU countries and others, in particular, from Austria, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

It is necessary to increase agreements between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and migration services. No other way. I think that if we were in the EU, this issue would not exist at all, - the president is convinced.

The head of state believes that in order to solve this problem, it is necessary to introduce changes in the legislation.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine successfully tested the first ballistic missile of its production — Zelensky
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine successfully tested the first ballistic missile of its production — Zelensky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky named 3 successfully implemented goals within the framework of the Kursk operation
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Vladimir Zelensky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy is going to present a victory plan to Biden, Harris and Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Vladimir Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?