Zelensky seeks licenses from G7 to produce interceptor missiles

President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently doing everything possible to ensure that the Group of Seven agrees to grant Ukraine licenses to produce interceptor missiles. G7 leaders have already agreed to consider this possibility in detail.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky's efforts to negotiate with allies for licenses showcase a united front in supporting Ukraine's defense and energy security measures.
- In response to Russian aggression, G7 leaders are committed to expanding sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sectors, aiming to increase pressure on the Russian war economy.
Ukraine may receive licenses to produce interceptor missiles
The leaders of the Group of Seven countries have concluded that they are ready to increase supplies of air defense systems and interceptor missiles to Ukraine.
On June 16, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced on his social networks that he would negotiate with allies to provide Ukraine with licenses to produce interceptor missiles.
As it turned out, the G7 leaders agreed to consider such a scenario.
Moreover, Kyiv's allies have agreed to provide support to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience before the next winter.
G7 leaders have officially confirmed that they are determined to increase pressure on the Russian war economy by expanding sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sectors.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-