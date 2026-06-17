Zelensky seeks licenses from G7 to produce interceptor missiles

President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently doing everything possible to ensure that the Group of Seven agrees to grant Ukraine licenses to produce interceptor missiles. G7 leaders have already agreed to consider this possibility in detail.

Ukraine may receive licenses to produce interceptor missiles

The leaders of the Group of Seven countries have concluded that they are ready to increase supplies of air defense systems and interceptor missiles to Ukraine.

"To support and accelerate this new momentum, we agreed to increase the supply of air defenses, additional systems and interceptor missiles, as well as long-range weapons," the G7 official statement said. Share

On June 16, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced on his social networks that he would negotiate with allies to provide Ukraine with licenses to produce interceptor missiles.

As it turned out, the G7 leaders agreed to consider such a scenario.

We are also ready to consider the possibility of providing Ukraine with appropriate licenses to facilitate the increase in military production in Ukraine. Share

Moreover, Kyiv's allies have agreed to provide support to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience before the next winter.